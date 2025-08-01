Nyrstar NV - Change Of Registered Office Address
Nyrstar NV - Change of Registered Office Address
1 August 2025 at 07:00 am CEST
Nyrstar NV (the“Company”) announces that, effective as of today, 1 August 2025, the Company's registered office address has changed to:
Harmoniestraat 52, building B, box 29,
2300 Turnhout, Belgium
About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website:
