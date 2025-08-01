Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nyrstar NV - Change Of Registered Office Address


2025-08-01 01:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV - Change of Registered Office Address

1 August 2025 at 07:00 am CEST

Nyrstar NV (the“Company”) announces that, effective as of today, 1 August 2025, the Company's registered office address has changed to:
Harmoniestraat 52, building B, box 29,

2300 Turnhout, Belgium


About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website:


For further information contact:
Company Secretary ...

Whyte Corporate Affairs ...

Attachment

  • 20250801 New registered office address EN

MENAFN01082025004107003653ID1109871499

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search