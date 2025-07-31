Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Completes Oversubscribed Placement For $5.3 Million

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a heavily oversubscribed capital raising, securing firm commitments to raise approximately $5.3 million via a placement of new shares at $0.095 per share to professional and institutional investors.

Highlights:

- Successful Placement: $5.3 million raised at $0.095 per share

- Strong Demand: Placement significantly oversubscribed, attracting several high quality institutional and professional investors

- Cornerstone Support: Tribeca Investment Partners leading the raise, validating Locksley's U.S. critical minerals strategy

Use of Funds:

o Additional drilling at Mojave Project, targeting high grade antimony and rare earths

o Progressing U.S. downstream processing initiatives

o General working capital to support ongoing operations

o Strategic Positioning: Strengthened institutional shareholder base with long term supportive capital partners

The placement was cornerstoned by Tribeca Investment Partners, a globally recognised resources focused investment firm and received strong support from new and existing institutional shareholders. The raise was conducted under the Company's refreshed placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A, following shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 31 July 2025.

Proceeds from the Placement will be applied toward:

- Drilling and exploration at the Mojave Project (California, USA), targeting high grade antimony and rare earth mineralisation

- Progressing U.S. federal permitting and downstream development initiatives

- General working capital

Locksley Chairman, Nathan Lude, commented:

"We are extremely pleased with the level of demand and the quality of institutional participation in this placement. Having Tribeca cornerstone the raising is a strong endorsement of our strategy and team.

In addition, we welcome more than a dozen new institutions to the Locksley register, providing us with a robust group of investors, capable of supporting our forward looking growth strategy. This funding places us in a strong position to execute our exploration and downstream plans across the Mojave Project and unlock the full value of our U.S. based critical minerals portfolio."

Placement Details:

The Placement was managed by Alpine Capital Pty Ltd, acting as Lead Manager and Bookrunner. Settlement of the Placement is expected to occur on or around 6 August 2025, with new shares to rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares. An Appendix 2A and cleansing notice will be released to the ASX in due course.

The Placement is structured under two tranches:

- Tranche One will comprise 45,833,332 new Securities to raise approximately A$4,354,167 conducted under the placement capacity of the Offer in accordance with ASX LR 7.1 & LR 7.1A; and

- Tranche Two will comprise 10,526,316 new Securities to raise A$$1,000,000 subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

Shareholder approval will be sought at the EGM to ratify the issue of Placement Securities under Tranche One and to approve the issue of Placement Securities under Tranche Two.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Nathan Lude Chairman Locksley Resources Limited T: +61 8 9481 0389