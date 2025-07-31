The Ether Machine Marks Ethereum's 10Th Birthday With Major ETH Treasury Purchase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ether Machine , the ether generation company, announced yesterday that The Ether Reserve LLC has purchased nearly 15,000 ETH at $3,809.97 USD for a total of $56,900,000.01 USD as part of The Ether Machine's long-term accumulation strategy. This brings total ETH purchased and committed to 334,757 with up to $407,000,000 of USD remaining for additional ETH purchases.

Timed to coincide with Ethereum's 10-year anniversary, the purchase marks the beginning of The Ether Machine's treasury deployment, and reflects a deep conviction in ETH as the most important asset of the decentralized internet and its mission to build a long-term, institutional-grade ETH treasury.

“We couldn't imagine a better way to commemorate Ethereum's 10th birthday than by deepening our commitment to ether,” said Andrew Keys, Chairman and Co-Founder of The Ether Machine.“We are just getting started. Our mandate is to accumulate, compound, and support ETH for the long term – not just as a financial asset, but as the backbone of a new internet economy.”

The purchase was made by The Ether Reserve LLC from part of the $97 million in cash proceeds from its previously announced private placement. The Ether Reserve LLC will purchase additional ether from the remaining proceeds in the coming days, which will be announced separately.

In parallel with the accumulation announcement, Keys also made a personal donation of $100,000 to the Protocol Guild , a community-led funding initiative supporting Ethereum's core protocol contributors. The Protocol Guild is widely recognized as one of the most effective models for open-source sustainability in Web3, having distributed millions of dollars to over 150 long-term researchers, developers, and maintainers responsible for Ethereum's base layer.

“Ethereum would not exist without the tireless work of its core developers,” said Keys.“This donation is a token of thanks to the stewards of the protocol, and a celebration of everything Ethereum has made possible over the past decade. Happy 10th birthday, Ethereum.”

------

About The Ether Machine

Formed through a business combination (to be completed) between The Ether Reserve LLC and Dynamix Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed special purpose acquisition company (the“Business Combination”), pursuant to a definitive business combination agreement (the“Business Combination Agreement”), The Ether Machine is an Ethereum yield and infrastructure company purpose-built for institutional management and scale. Expected to be anchored by one of the largest on-chain ETH positions of any public entity, The Ether Machine will actively generate and optimize ETH-denominated returns through staking, restaking, and secure, professionally risk-managed DeFi participation. The Ether Machine also expects to provide turnkey infrastructure solutions for enterprises, DAOs, and Ethereum-native builders seeking access to Ethereum's consensus and blockspace economy. To learn more, please visit .

About Protocol Guild

Protocol Guild is a community-led funding mechanism that supports the long-term contributors maintaining Ethereum's core protocol. Through an eligibility framework, member registry, and onchain contracts, the Guild allocates funding transparently and over time to those advancing Ethereum's layer 1. It operates independently of governance decisions and helps ensure the protocol's most critical work is sustainably supported as a public good. To learn, please visit .

About Dynamix Corporation

Dynamix Corporation (“DYNX”) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. DYNX is led by the following seasoned investors and industry executives: Andrea“Andrejka” Bernatova, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Nader Daylami, Chief Financial Officer, Philip Rajan, Vice President of M&A and Strategy and board members, Lynn A. Peterson, Diaco Aviki and Tyler Crabtree. Additionally, Ralph Alexander, Joe Gatto, Peter Gross, Jimmy Henderson, Tommy Stone, and Steve Webster served as Advisors to DYNX. DYNX maintains a corporate website at .

Media Contact:

...

