Through The Shadows: Unsolved Crimes And The Search For Truth Shines A Light On Florida's Unsolved Cases

In a powerful new release, true crime podcaster and victims' advocate Lauren Samples unveils Through the Shadows: Unsolved Crimes and the Search for Truth-an investigative journey into some of Florida's most haunting cold cases and the quiet resilience of families left behind.

Blending real-life mystery with philosophical depth, Lauren brings her experience as a military police officer, paralegal, and host of the Paradise After Dark: Missing & Unsolved podcast to the pages of her debut book, where she navigates the intersection of crime, justice, and humanity, exploring the broader question: What happens when the system fails to deliver answers?

This book includes stories like the disappearances of Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams in Naples, FL, the unsolved murders of the Sims family in Tallahassee, and the unsolved disappearance of Baby Sabrina in Valrico, FL.

“The truth doesn't always scream-it whispers through patterns, silences, and the stories no one thought to ask,” Lauren says.

With chapters that dissect unsolved disappearances, law enforcement blind spots, and the emotional toll on survivors, Through the Shadows serves both as a literary investigation and a call to action. It also peels back the curtain on criminal psychology, media influence, and the pursuit of truth in an increasingly noisy world.

The book is now available through Genius Publishing.

About the Author

Lauren Samples is the creator of the Paradise After Dark: Missing & Unsolved podcast. This podcast began as a study of local Florida lore and grew into a national platform advocating for the missing and the unheard. Lauren is also the founder of The Florida Themis Project, a 501(c) (3) organization that assists family and loved ones of missing people and victims of unsolved crimes in Florida. With a degree in paralegal studies and a background in law enforcement, she brings a unique lens to the true crime genre-equal parts analytical and empathetic.

For media inquires please contact at:

Lauren Samples

(239) 778-4276