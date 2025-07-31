HRC WORLD PLC: AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2025

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the“Company”), has approved and subsequently are pleased to present its audited financial results for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The audited financial statements are appended to this announcement and is also available at the Company's website

The Group reported revenue of US$818,000 for the year ending 31 March 2025, reflecting a much increased income compared to the previous year's revenue of US$141,000. The financial year ended 31 March 2025 marked a significant improvement in the Group's performance, reflecting early outcomes of its strategic realignment. The Group also narrowed its pre-tax loss to US$46,000, from US$220,000 in the prior year, indicating improved operational cost control despite ongoing investment in future growth sectors. These results underscore the Group's steady progress in repositioning toward highpotential, technology-driven business segments.

The Company remains optimistic about its strategic direction and future prospects and continued to advance its strategic transformation toward digital infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions. While restaurant management services remained part of our operations during the transition period, our focus has increasingly shifted to the development and future commercialisation of our data centre and IT infrastructure capabilities. These efforts reflect our commitment to building a future-ready business model centred on technology-driven services.

As announced previously, the Directors are not proposing the payment of a dividend.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

