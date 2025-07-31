Ero Copper Reports Second Quarter 2025 Operating And Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, August 1, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release. HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated second quarter copper production was a record 15,513 tonnes, reflecting the continued ramp-up of the Tucumã Operation as well as higher grades and mining rates at the Caraíba Operations.



The Caraíba Operations produced 9,162 tonnes of copper in concentrate at an average C1 cash cost(*) of $2.07 per pound, representing approximately 25% quarter-on-quarter production growth.

The Tucumã Operation produced 6,351 tonnes of copper in concentrate, an increase of 25% from Q1 2025. With sustained plant throughput exceeding 75% of design capacity during June, the Company declared commercial production at Tucumã, effective July 1, 2025.

Gold production during the quarter was 7,743 ounces at an average C1 cash cost(*) and All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC")(*) of $1,115 and $2,234 per ounce, respectively, representing approximately 17% higher production at similar cash costs(*) and AISC(*) quarter-on-quarter.

Quarterly financial performance benefited from record consolidated copper production, increased gold production and higher metal prices compared to Q1 2025.



Net income attributable to the owners of the Company of $70.5 million ($0.68 per share on a diluted basis).



Adjusted net income attributable to the owners of the Company(*) of $48.1 million ($0.46 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA(*) of $82.7 million. At quarter-end, available liquidity(*) was $113.3 million, including $68.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $45.0 million of undrawn availability under the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility ("Senior Credit Facility").

The Company is reaffirming full-year guidance at Caraíba, and updating guidance ranges at Tucumã and Xavantina to reflect H1 2025 performance.



At the Caraíba Operations, programs launched in H1 2025 to enhance operating efficiency and cost control are delivering strong margin performance compared to full-year guidance. These ongoing initiatives include (i) focusing the Pilar Mine's fleet on the upper levels of the mine to reduce haul distances, (ii) implementing new technologies aimed at enhancing both safety and productivity, and (iii) improving fleet and mine infrastructure maintenance initiatives to increase mobile equipment availability and reduce unplanned downtime. While these efforts are expected to result in full-year copper production at the lower end of the 37,500 to 42,500 tonne guidance range, C1 cash costs(*) are projected to fall within the lower half of the guidance range of $2.15 to $2.35 per pound. Sequential increases in mined and processed volumes are expected to contribute to higher copper production over the remainder of the year.



At the Tucumã Operation, full-year copper production guidance has been updated to 30,000 to 37,500 tonnes at C1 cash costs(*) of $1.10 to $1.30 per pound of copper produced to reflect lower-than-forecast tonnes processed in H1 2025. Updated full-year guidance reflects a significant expected increase in copper production during H2 2025, consistent with original 2025 guidance.



At the Xavantina Operations, full-year production guidance has been updated to 40,000 to 50,000 ounces with C1 cash costs(*) of $850 to $1,000 per ounce of gold produced and AISC(*) of $1,800 to $2,000 per ounce to reflect lower-than- planned production in H1 2025. Ongoing investments in mine modernization and mechanization are expected to drive a step-change in mining rates in H2 2025, resulting in higher projected production and lower unit costs that align with the long-term outlook for the operation. Full-year capital expenditure guidance is unchanged at $230 to $270 million.

During Q2 2025, the Company completed 18,000 meters of drilling at the Furnas Project and successfully concluded the 28,000-meter Phase 1 drill program in July, approximately one quarter ahead of schedule.



As announced on July 10, 2025, assay results have been received for approximately 10,000 meters of the program. These results continue to demonstrate strong continuity and extend the known limits of mineralization within the high-grade NW and SE Zones, which remain the focus of future underground mining operations. As of mid-July, eight drill rigs were active on site, supporting an average drilling rate of over 1,500 meters per week. Based on these drilling rates, the Company expects to complete the 17,000-meter Phase 2 drill program, which will include a greater focus on step-out drilling to further extend known mineralization, by year-end 2025. "We made meaningful progress towards the achievement of our 2025 strategy during the second quarter," said Makko DeFilippo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Highlights included the continued ramp-up and declaration of commercial production at Tucumã, the initiation of debt repayment, and the early completion of Phase 1 drilling at Furnas ahead of schedule. Operational performance across all of our assets improved in Q2 with record consolidated copper production, and we are encouraged by the momentum we are carrying into the second half of the year, driven by optimization and technology initiatives we executed in H1 2025. "At Caraíba, focusing the mining fleet in the upper levels of the Pilar Mine paired with several ongoing operational excellence initiatives is proving to be a successful strategy. Our focus on technology, utilization and availability has resulted in improved overall fleet management and productivity, operational flexibility and a significant reduction in unplanned infrastructure downtime. At Surubim, scheduled pit sequencing led to higher mined tonnage, a trend we expect to continue in in the second half of the year. At Xavantina, our investments in mine mechanization, ventilation and technology support what we see as a step-change in mining rates, allowing production to return to annualized rates consistent with our longer-term outlook for the operation. And at Furnas, we remain focused on unlocking long-term value as we advance Phase 2 drilling with eight rigs active on site and remain on track to complete the program by year-end." SECOND QUARTER REVIEW The Caraíba Operations

Quarterly copper production totaled 9,162 tonnes of copper in concentrate, with an average C1 cash cost(*) of $2.07 per pound. Ongoing operational excellence initiatives to enhance availability, utilization, safety and productivity at Caraíba are driving strong margin performance. These initiatives include focusing the mining fleet to the upper levels of the Pilar Mine to reduce haul distances, technologies to enhance productivity and predictive maintenance, as well as investments in infrastructure resilience, which are expected to support higher sustained mining rates in H2 2025. The Tucumã Operation

The Tucumã Operation produced 6,351 tonnes of copper in concentrate during Q2 2025, representing a 25% increase compared to Q1 2025.

Ramp-up progressed during the quarter, supported by the completion of repairs and commissioning of the third tailings filter in April and May. This allowed the operation to increase sustained throughput levels exceeding 75% of design capacity during the second half of June, resulting in a 42% quarter-on-quarter increase in ore tonnes processed. C1 cash costs(*) for the Tucumã Operation will be reported commencing in Q3 2025, following the achievement of commercial production, effective July 1, 2025. The Xavantina Operations

Quarterly gold production totaled 7,743 ounces of gold, an increase of approximately 17% quarter-on-quarter. C1 cash cost(*) and AISC(*) totaled $1,115 and $2,234, respectively, per ounce. Higher tonnes processed and improved grades contributed to the sequential increase in gold production, even as operations were temporarily impacted by the transition to mechanized mining during the quarter. (*) These are non-IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company's discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the Reconciliation of Non- IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release.



OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

2025 - Q2

2025 - Q1

2024 - Q2

2025 - YTD

2024 - YTD Copper (Caraíba Operations) Ore Mined (tonnes) 792,764 696,239 897,161 1,489,003 1,685,493 Ore Processed (tonnes) 791,946 692,901 957,692 1,484,847 1,811,063 Grade (% Cu) 1.27 1.18 1.03 1.23 1.05 Recovery (%) 91.1 90.2 90.2 90.7 89.2 Cu Production (tonnes) 9,162 7,357 8,867 16,519 16,958 Cu Production (000 lbs) 20,199 16,219 19,548 36,418 37,386 Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 9,387 6,949 8,706 16,336 18,167 Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 20,697 15,318 19,192 36,015 40,051 Cu C1 cash cost(1)(2) $ 2.07 $ 2.22 $ 2.16 $ 2.13 $ 2.23 Copper (Tucumã Operation) Ore Mined (tonnes) 798,811 328,291 - 1,127,102 - Ore Processed (tonnes) 418,699 294,314 - 713,013 - Grade (% Cu) 1.74 2.18 - 1.92 - Recovery (%) 85.4 89.4 - 87.2 - Cu Production (tonnes) 6,351 5,067 - 11,418 - Cu Production (000 lbs) 14,002 11,171 - 25,173 - Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 5,968 5,168 - 11,136 - Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 13,158 11,393 - 24,551 - Gold (Xavantina Operations) Ore Mined (tonnes) 37,829 33,228 40,446 71,057 78,280 Ore Processed (tonnes) 37,829 33,228 40,446 71,057 78,280 Grade (g / tonne) 7.11 6.87 14.00 6.99 15.15 Recovery (%) 88.7 90.8 91.0 89.6 91.3 Au Production (oz) 7,743 6,638 16,555 14,381 34,789 Au Sold (oz) 8,276 5,834 17,621 14,110 34,474 Au C1 cash cost(1) $ 1,115 $ 1,100 $ 428 $ 1,108 $ 411 Au AISC(1) $ 2,234 $ 2,228 $ 842 $ 2,231 $ 819

(1) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company, net (cash) debt, working capital, copper C1 cash cost, copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges, gold C1 cash cost and gold AISC are non-IFRS measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company's discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release.

(2) Copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges was $2.06 in Q2 2025 (Q2 2024 - $2.16).





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 - Q2 2025 - Q1 2024 - Q2 2025 - YTD 2024 - YTD Revenues $ 163.5 $ 125.1 $ 117.1 $ 288.6 $ 222.9 Gross profit 67.3 55.5 43.3 122.8 74.5 EBITDA(1) 114.2 117.9 (36.2 ) 232.0 (18.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 82.7 63.2 51.5 145.9 94.8 Cash flow from operations 90.3 65.4 14.7 155.7 31.9 Net income (loss) 71.0 80.6 (53.4 ) 151.7 (60.2 ) Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company 70.5 80.2 (53.2 ) 150.8 (60.4 ) Per share (basic) 0.68 0.77 (0.52 ) 1.46 (0.59 ) Per share (diluted) 0.68 0.77 (0.52 ) 1.45 (0.59 ) Adjusted net income attributable to

owners of the Company(1)

48.1

35.8

18.6

84.0

35.4 Per share (basic) 0.46 0.35 0.18 0.81 0.34 Per share (diluted) 0.46 0.35 0.18 0.81 0.34

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 68.3 80.6 44.8 68.3 44.8 Working (deficit) capital(1) (33.5 ) 10.2 (57.6 ) (33.5 ) (57.6 ) Net debt(1) 559.1 561.8 482.0 559.1 482.0





(1) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company, net (cash) debt, working capital, copper C1 cash cost, copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges, gold C1 cash cost and gold AISC are non-IFRS measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company's discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release.



2025 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE

Consolidated copper production guidance for 2025 has been updated to 67,500 to 80,000 tonnes to reflect the slower-than-expected ramp up at the Tucumã Operation, which achieved commercial production on July 1, 2025. Consolidated copper production is expected to increase sequentially in H2 2025 driven by higher mill throughput at the Tucumã Operation and higher mined and processed volumes at the Caraíba Operations, particularly at Pilar and Surubim.

At the Xavantina Operations, gold production guidance has been updated to 40,000 to 50,000 ounces to reflect lower-than-expected production in H1 2025. The Company expects investments in mine modernization and mechanization to support sequential increases in mined and processed volumes through the remainder of the year.



Original Guidance Current Guidance Copper Production (tonnes) Caraíba Operations 37,500 - 42,500 37,500 - 42,500 Tucumã Operation 37,500 - 42,500 30,000 - 37,500 Total Copper 75,000 - 85,000 67,500 - 80,000 Copper C1 Cash Cost(1) Guidance Caraíba Operations $2.15 - $2.35 $2.15 - $2.35 Tucumã Operation $1.05 - $1.25 $1.10 - $1.30 The Xavantina Operations Au Production (ounces) 50,000 - 60,000 40,000 - 50,000 Gold C1 Cash Cost(1) Guidance $650 - $800 $850 - $1,000 Gold AISC(1) Guidance $1,400 - $1,600 $1,800 - $2,000

Note: Guidance is based on estimates and assumptions including, but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical recovery performance. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR+ and EDGAR filings, including the most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF"), for a detailed summary of risk factors.

(1) Please refer to the section titled "Alternative Performance (Non-IFRS) Measures" within the MD&A.

2025 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

Capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at a range of $230 to $270 million, excluding capitalized ramp-up costs prior to the declaration of commercial production at the Tucumã Operation.

Figures presented in the table below are in USD millions.

Caraíba Operations $165 - $180 Tucumã Operation(1) $30 - $40 Xavantina Operations $25 - $35 Furnas Copper-Gold Project and Other Exploration $10 - $15 Total $230 - $270

Note: Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management of Risks and Uncertainties in the MD&A for complete risk factors.

(1) Excludes capitalized ramp-up costs prior to the declaration of commercial production at the Tucumã Operation.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Financial results of the Company are presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company utilizes certain alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures to monitor its performance, including copper C1 cash cost, copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges, gold C1 cash cost, gold AISC, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company, adjusted net income per share, net (cash) debt, working capital and available liquidity. These performance measures have no standardized meaning prescribed within generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. These non-IFRS measures are intended to provide supplemental information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-IFRS and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at , and on EDGAR at

Copper C1 cash cost and copper C1 cash cost including foreign exchange hedges

The following table provides a reconciliation of copper C1 cash cost to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2025 - Q2 2025 - Q1 2024 - Q2 2025 - YTD

2024 - YTD Cost of production $ 46,890 $ 35,719 $ 41,945 $ 82,609 $ 84,172 Add (less): Transportation costs & other 1,792 1,322 1,283 3,114 2,535 Treatment, refining, and other 2,340 2,410 4,058 4,750 9,228 By-product credits (6,205 ) (4,699 ) (3,431 ) (10,904 ) (5,871 ) Incentive payments (1,457 ) (1,289 ) (1,174 ) (2,746 ) (2,373 ) Net change in inventory (1,611 ) 2,659 (468 ) 1,048 (4,361 ) Foreign exchange translation and other 16 (147 ) 21 (131 ) 14 C1 cash costs(1) 41,765 35,975 42,234 77,740 83,344 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges (217 ) 2,216 46 1,999 (230 )

C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges

$

41,548

$

38,191

$

42,280

$

79,739

$

83,114

Mining

$

31,442

$

25,796

$

27,881

$

57,238

$

53,137 Processing 6,549 6,352 7,927 12,901 15,104 Indirect 7,639 6,116 5,799 13,755 11,746 Production costs 45,630 38,264 41,607 83,894 79,987 By-product credits (6,205 ) (4,699 ) (3,431 ) (10,904 ) (5,871 ) Treatment, refining and other 2,340 2,410 4,058 4,750 9,228 C1 cash costs(1) 41,765 35,975 42,234 77,740 83,344 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges (217 ) 2,216 46 1,999 (230 ) C1 cash costs including foreign exchange hedges $ 41,548 38,191 42,280 79,739 83,114

(1) Copper C1 cash costs for 2025 and 2024 do not include Tucumã Operation's results, as commercial production has not been achieved as of June 30, 2025.

2025 - Q2 2025 - Q1 2024 - Q2 2025 - YTD 2024 - YTD Costs per pound Total copper produced (lbs, 000) 20,199 16,219 19,548 36,418 37,386

Mining

$

1.56

$

1.59

$

1.42

$

1.57

$

1.42 Processing $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.41 Indirect $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 $ 0.31 By-product credits $ (0.31 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.16 ) Treatment, refining and other $ 0.12 $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 Copper C1 cash costs(1) $ 2.07 $ 2.22 $ 2.16 $ 2.13 $ 2.23 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange hedges $ (0.01 ) $ 0.14 $ - $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) Copper C1 cash costs including foreign

exchange hedges $ 2.06 $ 2.36 $ 2.16 $ 2.19 $ 2.22

(1)Copper C1 cash costs for 2025 and 2024 do not include Tucumã Operation's results, as commercial production has not been achieved as of June 30, 2025.

Gold C1 cash cost and gold AISC

The following table provides a reconciliation of gold C1 cash cost and gold AISC to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2025 - Q2 2025 - Q1 2024 - Q2 2025 - YTD 2024 - YTD Cost of production $ 8,761 $ 6,225 $ 7,580 $ 14,986 $ 14,835 Add (less): Incentive payments (209 ) (269 ) (226 ) (478 ) (669 ) Net change in inventory 63 1,339 (322 ) 1,402 (58 ) By-product credits (159 ) (111 ) (259 ) (270 ) (448 ) Smelting and refining 42 35 97 77 187 Foreign exchange translation and other 133 82 215 215 447 C1 cash costs $ 8,631 $ 7,301 $ 7,085 $ 15,932 $ 14,294 Site general and administrative 1,264 1,077 1,350 2,341 2,703 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision 145 141 88 286 180 Sustaining capital expenditure 4,435 3,909 2,653 8,344 5,907 Sustaining lease payments 2,313 2,021 1,908 4,334 4,030 Royalties and production taxes 511 338 862 849 1,372 AISC $ 17,299 $ 14,787 $ 13,946 $ 32,086 $ 28,486





2025 - Q2 2025 - Q1 2024 - Q2 2025 - YTD 2024 - YTD Costs Mining $ 4,552 $ 3,760 $ 3,705 $ 8,312 $ 7,525 Processing 2,472 2,206 2,277 4,678 4,536 Indirect 1,724 1,411 1,265 3,135 2,494 Production costs 8,748 7,377 7,247 16,125 14,555 Smelting and refining costs 42 35 97 77 187 By-product credits (159 ) (111 ) (259 ) (270 ) (448 ) C1 cash costs $ 8,631 $ 7,301 $ 7,085 $ 15,932 $ 14,294 Site general and administrative 1,264 1,077 1,350 2,341 2,703 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision

145

141

88

286

180 Sustaining capital expenditure 4,435 3,909 2,653 8,344 5,907 Sustaining leases 2,313 2,021 1,908 4,334 4,030 Royalties and production taxes 511 338 862 849 1,372 AISC $ 17,299 $ 14,787 $ 13,946 $ 32,086 $ 28,486 Costs per ounce Total gold produced (ounces) 7,743 6,638 16,555 14,381 34,789

Mining

$

588

$

566

$

224

$

578

$

216 Processing $ 319 $ 332 $ 138 $ 325 $ 130 Indirect $ 223 $ 213 $ 76 $ 218 $ 72 Smelting and refining $ 5 $ 5 $ 6 $ 5 $ 5 By-product credits $ (20 ) $ (16 ) $ (16 ) $ (18 ) $ (12 ) Gold C1 cash cost $ 1,115 $ 1,100 $ 428 $ 1,108 $ 411 Gold AISC $ 2,234 $ 2,228 $ 842 $ 2,231 $ 819





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2025 - Q2 2025 - Q1 2024 - Q2 2025 - YTD 2024 - YTD Net Income (Loss) $ 71,028 $ 80,627 $ (53,399 ) $ 151,655 $ (60,229 ) Adjustments: Finance expense 5,976 4,723 4,565 10,699 9,199 Finance income (1,130 ) (838 ) (1,361 ) (1,968 ) (2,829 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 13,082 14,741 (8,267 ) 27,823 (10,120 ) Amortization and depreciation 25,215 18,620 22,294 43,835 45,590 EBITDA $ 114,171 $ 117,873 $ (36,168 ) $ 232,044 $ (18,389 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (38,640 ) (58,400 ) 70,454 (97,040 ) 89,450 Share based compensation 7,756 1,173 6,075 8,929 12,620 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (636 ) 2,102 436 1,466 372 Write-down of exploration and evaluation asset - - 10,745 - 10,745 Xavantina Gold Stream transaction fees - 458 - 458 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,651 $ 63,206 $ 51,542 $ 145,857 $ 94,798





(1) Change in rehabilitation and closure provision relates to revisions to rehabilitation and closure plans and cost estimates at the Company's historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase, and for which there are no substantive future economic value. Such costs are reflected within other expenses on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income.



Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted net income per share attributable to owners of the Company

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted EPS to net income attributable to the owners of the Company, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2025 - Q2 2025 - Q1 2024 - Q2 2025 - YTD 2024 - YTD Net income (loss) as reported attributable to

the owners of the Company $ 70,548 $ 80,227 $ (53,247 ) $ 150,775 $ (60,388 ) Adjustments: Share based compensation 7,756 1,173 6,075 8,929 12,620 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss on USD denominated balances in MCSA (28,204 ) (39,628 ) 48,517 (67,832 ) 59,774 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss on foreign exchange derivative contracts (6,606 ) (16,739 ) 16,006 (23,345 ) 25,310 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(633

)

2,079

434

1,446

370 Incremental COVID-19 costs - - - - - Change in rehabilitation and closure provision(1)

-

-

-

-

- Write-down of exploration and evaluation asset

-

-

10,745

-

10,745 Xavantina Gold Stream transaction fees - 458 - 458 - Tax effect on the above adjustments 5,281 8,279 (9,904 ) 13,560 (13,032 ) Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company $ 48,142 $ 35,849 $ 18,626

$ 83,991 $ 35,399

Weighted average number of common shares Basic 103,582,082 103,564,654 103,082,363 103,573,416 102,918,092 Diluted 103,905,561 103,904,737 103,961,615 103,902,012 103,704,730

Adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.81 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.81 $ 0.34

(1) Change in rehabilitation and closure provision relates to revisions to rehabilitation and closure plans and cost estimates at the Company's historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase, and for which there are no substantive future economic value. Such costs are reflected within other expenses on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income.



Net Debt (Cash)

The following table provides a calculation of net debt (cash) based on amounts presented in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 Current portion of loans and borrowings $ 58,076 $ 52,479 $ 45,893 $ 39,889 Long-term portion of loans and borrowings 569,300 589,860 556,296 486,919 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (68,303 ) (80,573 ) (50,402 ) (44,773 ) Short-term investments - - - - Net debt (cash) $ 559,073 $ 561,766 $ 551,787 $ 482,035



Working Capital and Available Liquidity

The following table provides a calculation for these based on amounts presented in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 Current assets $ 178,524 $ 232,292 $ 141,790 $ 124,554 Less: Current liabilities (212,010) (222,048) (211,706) (182,143 ) Working (deficit) capital $ (33,486) $ 10,244 $ (69,916) $ (57,589 )

Cash and cash equivalents 68,303 80,573 50,402 44,773 Available undrawn revolving credit facilities(1) 45,000 35,000 15,000 100,000 Available undrawn prepayment facilities(2) - - 25,000 $ 25,000 Available liquidity $ 113,303 $ 115,573 $ 90,402 $ 169,773

(1) In January 2025, the Company amended its Senior Credit Facility to increase the limit from $150.0 million to $200.0 million and extended the maturity from December 2026 to December 2028. (2) In March 2025, the Company exercised its option to increase the size of its copper prepayment facility from $50.0 million to $75.0 million.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper is a high-margin, high-growth copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations, which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, and the Tucumã Operation, an open pit copper mine located in Pará State, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations, an operating gold mine located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. In July 2024, the Company signed a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals for a 60% interest in the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil. For more information on the earn-in agreement, please see the Company's press releases dated October 30, 2023 and July 22, 2024. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations, Tucumã Operation and the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, can be found on the Company's website (), on SEDAR+ ( and on EDGAR ( href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=").">) The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“ERO”.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Farooq Hamed, VP, Investor Relations ...

