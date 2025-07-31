Committee On Health Welcomes Findings Of Health Ombud

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, notes and welcomes the report issued by the Health Ombudsman into the treatment and deaths of psychiatric patients at two Northern Cape hospitals.



Dr Dhlomo said, the report tabled on Wednesday by the Health Ombud, Dr Taole Mokoena is concerning and disturbing as it reveals a deep lack of care at Northern Cape Mental Health Hospital, and Robert Sobukwe Hospital.“The findings of the report are unacceptable, they exposed patients did not receive the quality care that they duly deserve,” said Dr Dhlomo.



Mental healthcare is of paramount importance and must always remain under public scrutiny, especially in the light of the tragic event at Life Esidimeni, stated Dr Dhlomo. The report highlights the necessity of ensuring that mental health should always be placed under the microscope as it affects vulnerable people.



The committee commends the proactive steps initiated by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi who lodged a complaint to the Health Ombud.“This demonstrates a commitment of accountability by the Minister and the department to uncover challenges within psychiatric hospitals and the healthcare system,” added Dr Dhlomo.



In ensuring that the committee provides adequate oversight, the committee will schedule a meeting and invite the Department of Health so that Members of the committee receive a comprehensive briefing.“The transformation of mental health needs to be safeguarded so that patients are treated with dignity,” emphasised Dr Dhlomo

