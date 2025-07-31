Acme Tools Opening New Store In Rochester
"Acme Tools is pleased to expand to Rochester to better serve our customers in southeast Minnesota," said Steve Kuhlman, president of corporate operations for Acme Tools. "The new Rochester store offers an immersive shopping experience for our tool and equipment customers."
Acme Tools is adding 40 new employees at the new Rochester store to its 650-person workforce. Employment information can be found at AcmeTools
"Acme Tools is a full-line dealer for all major power tool and hand tool brands. The Rochester store also supports the growing outdoor power equipment category with cordless and gas products for both homeowners and landscapers," said Paul Kuhlman, president of merchandise operations for Acme Tools. "Product selection, product knowledge and service after the sale makes the new Rochester location a destination for contractors, woodworkers, landscapers and homeowners."
Acme Tools currently has four other Minnesota stores in Eagan, Plymouth, Duluth and Bemidji, and a new distribution center opened in 2023 in Burnsville, Minn.
Grand Forks, N.D. - based Acme Tools with more than 75 years of industry experience is an omnichannel premier retailer of tools and equipment with 12 retail stores in Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota and a leading authorized online retailer offering more than 100,000 products online from over 1,200 brands at AcmeTools .
