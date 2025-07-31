Balfour Capital Group To Host Exclusive Investor Event At Intercontinental Hotel Bucharest On September 3Rd, 2025

Steve A. Lawrence, John and Daniela Grecu at Singapore

Balfour Capital Group

Steve A. Lawrence at the NYSE

Exclusive Investor Event at InterContinental Athénée Palace, Bucharest on September 3rd, 2025

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, VD, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bucharest, Romania - Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce an exclusive, invitation-only investor event to be held at the iconic InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest on September 3rd, 2025, from 18:00 to 20:00.This high-level gathering will bring together a select group of investors, institutional partners, and financial thought leaders to discuss some of the most pressing trends shaping global markets.Key themes to be addressed include:- The Impact of Global Tariffs on trade flows, asset allocation, and regional investment strategies.- The Transformation of the AI Market, and how artificial intelligence is reshaping portfolio construction and risk models.- An in-depth presentation of Balfour Capital Group's Discretionary Trading Program, known for its consistency and disciplined approach.- A special feature on the Solaris Algorithmic Crypto/ETF Income and Growth Fund, a data-driven, rules-based strategy targeting long-term growth through digital asset exposure.The event will be hosted by John and Daniela Grecu, Senior Managers of Balfour Capital Group based in Monaco, who have played an instrumental role in expanding the firm's footprint across Europe.The evening's keynote presentation will be delivered by Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. Mr. Lawrence will share strategic insights on macroeconomic market logics, the power of data in alpha generation, and the integration of Market Logic Network - a recent global acquisition by Balfour-into the firm's AI and quant-based platform.

Vikram Srivastava

Balfour Capital Group

+1 3128576941

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Steve Lawrence on S&P 500 Record Highs & Crypto Momentum | Fintech TV at the NYSE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.