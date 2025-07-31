RED SONJA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK DISTRIBUTED BY BMG BRINGS THE LEGEND TO LIFE THROUGH MUSIC

Emmy-Winning Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Deliver a Score of Folklore and Fury for Millennium Media's Cinematic Reboot

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years after her comic book debut, the flame-haired warrior Red Sonja returns to the big screen, and this time, her legend is told through sound.

Millennium Media's highly anticipated reboot of Red Sonja is accompanied by a thunderous original score composed by Billboard-charting, Emmy-winning duo Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli, known for their acclaimed work on The Witcher and One Piece. The soundtrack, released via BMG, channels the untamed spirit of Sonja's world with a soundscape that is as defiant as it is cinematic.

The lead single, "Red Sonja" available August 1, loosely draws inspiration from the haunting Gaelic folk song Òran an Ròin. It opens with an intimate solo violin and swells into a sweeping orchestral climax, capturing the power, resilience, and mythic femininity at the heart of Sonja's story.

"We were incredibly excited to craft Red Sonja's unique musical universe and give it the epic scale it deserved. Sonja is unstoppable in her quest, and so is her theme."

The full album will be released August 8 across all major digital platforms. A vinyl release via Music On Vinyl is also planned, with more details forthcoming.

ABOUT THE FILM

Directed by M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane), Red Sonja stars Matilda Lutz (Revenge) in the title role, alongside Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Rhona Mitra, Michael Bisping and Martyn Ford. The story follows Sonja's rise from captivity to rebellion in a blood-soaked fantasy epic that honors her cult-classic legacy while reintroducing her to a new generation.

In Theaters – One Night Only: August 13

On Digital: August 29

FOR FANS OF: The Witcher, Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman, Conan the Barbarian, The Northman

PRESS & EDITORIAL CONSIDERATION:



Composer interviews and quotes available upon request

High resolution images and behind-the-scenes content available

BMG supporting with DSP editorial pitching across Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and more Social content approved for repost

MORE INFORMATION:



Comic-Con 2025 Appearance:

Entertainment Weekly Exclusive: Pre-save the soundtrack:

For interviews, editorial support, or media assets, contact:

Mayra Aruca

MVA Entertainment LLC / BMG

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 888-601-3577

SOURCE BMG

