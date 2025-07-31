Birdies Made By Legends At The Inaugural James Hardietm Pro Football Hall Of Fame Invitational Turn Into A Home For A Canton Family

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Habitat for Humanityof East Central Ohio home was funded by James Hardie as part of the charitable impact from the inaugural, a PGA TOUR Champions event featuring the legends of football and golf that took place in Boca Raton, Florida, this past April. Habitat for HumanityInternational is one of three cornerstone charity partners of the tournament, an organization James Hardie has long supported in service of their purpose,

Shardae's new home is designed to stand the test of time with beautiful and durable Hardie® fiber cement siding in "Evening Blue," the company's 2025 Color of the Year.

"Seeing more than 100 of the legends of football and golf together on the same golf course during the tournament was truly incredible, but it pales in comparison to the moment when we handed Shardae the keys to her forever home," said Noor Boyle, Sr. Director, Communications and Global Brand Management, James Hardie. "And we're proud to say Shardae's new home is one of five Habitat for Humanity® projects that have been funded as part of the tournament's charity initiatives in Canton, Palm Beach County, Florida, and Chicago over the past year and a half."

Boyle and Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO Jim Porter helped present the keys alongside dozens of Pro Football Hall of Fame alumni and their wives, including Dan Fouts, Steve Atwater, Randall McDaniel, Bryant Young and Mike Haynes.

"We've called Canton home for more than six decades, so we're proud to help Shardae and her family realize their dreams of home ownership," said Porter. "We're humbled so many of our alumni joined us at the tournament and to welcome Shardae and her family home, but we remain eager to continue to support our community and others with the help of James Hardie in the years ahead."

The 2026 James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will be held March 2-8 at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton. The event will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals and 26 NFL legends. The three-day tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.

For more information about James Hardie's support of Habitat for Humanity® International or the company's products, visit JamesHardie .

Visit JamesHardieInvitational for more information about the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie truly represents What The Best Are Made OfTM . As the #1 brand of siding in North America, James Hardie offers exterior solutions and accessories for every style. Hardie® products deliver resilient beauty and endless design possibilities, with trusted protection and low maintenance. Hardie® products are noncombustible and stand up to weather while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie and JamesHardie/about-us/media-resources . For investor information, please visit href="" target="_blank" co .

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

Linkedin/JamesHardie

Instagram/JamesHardie

Facebook/JamesHardie

X [formerly Twitter]

Media Contact:

James Hardie

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Joe Ahlersmeyer, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at , for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

About Habitat for Humanity® East Central Ohio

Serving Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Harrison, and Jefferson Counties, Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio is driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live. People partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and purchase the homes with an affordable zero interest mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, Habitat empowers. To learn more, visit habitateco.

SOURCE James Hardie Building Products Inc.