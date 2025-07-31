The Payden Securitized Income Fund Offers Timely Strategy For Today's Income Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diversified exposure to securitized credit with an aim to achieve relatively low-interest rate sensitivity

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With investors increasingly seeking income and diversification amid shifting monetary policy and market volatility, the Payden Securitized Income Fund (PYSFX) offers a compelling approach. The Fund provides access to a wide range of securitized assets-including agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Designed to offer attractive yield potential while seeking limited interest rate sensitivity, the Payden Securitized Income Fund navigates changing market conditions through active management. The Fund seeks to capitalize on market inefficiencies and spread opportunities while maintaining a high degree of liquidity and risk awareness.

"The Payden Securitized Income Fund is designed with an aim to help investors earn more income, enhance diversification beyond traditional bonds, and maintain flexibility in a changing interest rate environment," said Gary Greenberg, CFA, Director and Co-Manager.

Recent market dynamics have favored securitized credit, with CMBS and residential credit offering strong relative value. A resilient U.S. economy and a Federal Reserve nearing the end of its tightening cycle create favorable conditions for active managers seeking differentiated sources of income.

The Fund's diversified structure and risk-conscious portfolio management strategy make it a timely solution for investors looking to complement traditional fixed income holdings.

PAYDEN & RYGEL

With $160 billion under management, Payden & Rygel is one of the largest privately-owned global investment advisers focused on the active management of fixed income and equity portfolios. Payden & Rygel provides a full range of investment strategies and solutions to investors around the globe, including Central Banks, Pension Funds, London, and Milan. Visit for more information about Payden's investment offerings, including US mutual funds and Irish-domiciled funds (subject to investor eligibility).

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, so investors' shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For the most recent month-end performance, which may be higher or lower than that quoted, visit our website at payden.com or call 800 572-9336.

For more information and to obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus, visit or call 800 572-9336. Before investing, investors should carefully read and consider investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information about the Fund, which is contained in these documents. Interest Rate Risk: As with most funds that invest in debt securities, the income on and value of your shares in the Fund will fluctuate along with interest rates. When interest rates rise, the market prices of the debt securities the Fund owns usually decline. When interest rates fall, the prices of these securities usually increase. Extension Risk: Rising interest rates can cause the average maturity of the Fund's holdings of mortgage-backed securities to lengthen unexpectedly due to a drop in prepayments. This would increase the sensitivity of the Fund to rising rates, and could cause certain of the Fund's investments to decline in value more than they would have declined due to the rise in interest rates alone. The Payden Funds are distributed through Payden & Rygel Distributors, member FINRA.

This material reflects the firm's current opinion and is subject to change without notice. Sources for the material contained herein are deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This material is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or buy any security. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

CONTACT

Kate Ennis

...

(301) 580-6726

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.