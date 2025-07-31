Agrace Selected As Preferred Hospice Provider To Crossing Rivers Health

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrace, Wisconsin's largest nonprofit hospice, is pleased to announce it is working with Crossing Rivers Health to take over the health system's hospice program. The two organizations have also entered into a Preferred Partner Agreement to support the local community's ongoing needs for high quality end of life care. This agreement comes three months after Agrace's preferred partnership with Oakwood Village Communities and supports Agrace's rapid growth across the state of Wisconsin.

Crossing Rivers Health, based in Prairie du Chien, has decided to close its hospice service line to focus on their core healthcare services. Current Wisconsin Crossing Rivers Health Hospice patients will have the option to transition to Agrace's care by the end of September.

"Agrace is honored to work with such a reputable partner and is delighted to be named their Preferred Hospice Partner. We look forward to carrying on the community's legacy of quality nonprofit hospice care," said Lynne Sexten, Agrace President & CEO. "This Preferred Partner agreement is just the latest step Agrace is taking to advance access to high-quality, people first, nonprofit hospice care across the upper Midwest."

Since 1978, Agrace Hospice Care has offered end-of-life care to people of all ages across southern Wisconsin. Crossing Rivers Health patients who enroll with Agrace receive end-of-life care that comes to them wherever they call home throughout Wisconsin.

For more information about Agrace, call (608) 276-4660 or visit agrace.

Founded in 1978, Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization dedicated to providing high-quality care and support to people who are aging, seriously ill, dying or grieving. With offices in Madison, Wauwatosa, Oconomowoc, Janesville, Baraboo and Dodgeville, and La Crosse, Agrace serves more than 1,700 patients and clients across Wisconsin every day.