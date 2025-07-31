Board-Certified Family Physician Scott Kaiser, MD, Puts Patients First With New MDVIP-Affiliated Practice In Denver

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As an MDVIP affiliate, Dr. Kaiser limits the size of his practice, allowing him to spend time building a personal relationship with patients and providing more individualized care. Dr. Kaiser, who has lived and practiced in Denver for the past 15 years, sees patients of all ages (children to seniors) and has a special interest in acute care, women's health and travel medicine. His office in Highlands offers dedicated parking on site and serves families from across the Denver metro area, from Thornton, Broomfield and Westminster to Arvada, Lakewood and Littleton.

"Before joining MDVIP, I sometimes felt pressure to provide care in a rushed manner due to the high volume of patients. But now with a smaller practice, I have the time to listen to patients – to better understand not just their symptoms but their whole story, their lifestyle and what concerns them most," said Dr. Kaiser. "As the neighborhood family doctor, I look forward to partnering with patients on their wellness journey and working together to create a path toward the vibrant health they seek."

Through his MDVIP-affiliated practice, Dr. Kaiser offers additional patient benefits including:



Same-day or next-day appointments

Extended visits lasting an average of 30 minutes

24/7 physician availability via phone

Comprehensive annual wellness program with advanced diagnostic tests and screenings

Family Plan in which children and dependents of members can be seen in the practice Coordination of care with specialists when needed

Annual Wellness Program

For the annual membership fee, patients of Dr. Kaiser receive a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, the doctor provides personalized wellness coaching and tools to help patients make better lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their specific goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Research shows that patients receiving care in MDVIP-affiliated practices experience better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care settings. Data from eleven peer-reviewed published studies support this, demonstrating:



79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP maintains unrivaled patient satisfaction scores and annual membership renewals consistently exceeding 90%.

About Scott Kaiser, MD

Dr. Scott Kaiser received his medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine in Iowa City and completed his Family Medicine residency at Baptist Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. He is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has experience in emergency medicine as well as in international volunteer work, which has taken him to Haiti, Rwanda, the Dominican Republic and China. To learn more about Dr. Kaiser or to schedule a meet and greet with him, visit .

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,400 primary care physicians. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

