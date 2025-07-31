403
Torrential Rainstorms Cause Destruction in Beijing
(MENAFN) Severe downpours have resulted in the deaths of 44 individuals and left nine unaccounted for in Beijing by Thursday, as reported by the state-controlled publication a news agency.
Among the fatalities, 31 occurred in a care facility situated in the rural Miyun District, which was the most severely impacted location.
The intense rainfall severely affected road networks and triggered widespread power failures, disrupting numerous essential services and infrastructure systems.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping had previously called for “all-out efforts” to protect “the safety of lives and property” as the country combats the consequences of torrential rains and resulting landslides.
In addition to Beijing, the eastern, northern, and northeastern parts of China have also recently been battered by relentless rain, leading to flooding and geological emergencies.
The extreme weather events have resulted in fatalities not only in Beijing but also in the provinces of Hebei, Jilin, and Shandong.
