Anime Park 'Nijigen No Mori' Launches Bus Ticket Campaign For Anime 'Demon Slayer' Collaboration Event

The campaign introduces perks for“OKOSHI” Bus riders and visitors to the anime“Demon Slayer” collaboration event

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori , located on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan), is currently holding its third collaboration event with the anime“Demon Slayer” ("Kimetsu no Yaiba"). The limited-time attraction feature two experiences which bring to life iconic scenes from the "Tanjiro Kamado Unwavering Resolve Arc" and "Hashira Training Arc" from the hit anime series, within the vast natural greenery of Awaji Island. The night attraction "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" and daytime attraction "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons" will be held until Sunday, December 14, 2025.

In conjunction with the special themed event, Nijigen no Mori has launched the special "W Campaign" ("double campaign") in collaboration with Keihan Bus, operators of the“OKOSHI” Bus, a sightseeing tour bus that explores famous landmarks in Kyoto. Through August 31, visitors can show their OKOSHI Bus tickets at the anime“Demon Slayer” attraction entrance in Nijigen no Mori to receive a limited-edition rubber keychain (randomly selected from 23 designs), and those with online or physical Nijigen no Mori tickets can show them at an OKOSHI Bus ticket counter to receive a 500 yen discount.

■Overview: Nijigen no Mori x Keihan Bus Collaboration Campaign

Duration: through Sunday, August 31, 2025

Content: Visitors can show their OKOSHI Bus tickets at the anime“Demon Slayer”: Kimetsu no Yaiba attraction entrance in Nijigen no Mori to receive a limited-edition rubber keychain (randomly selected from 23 designs), and those with online or physical Nijigen no Mori tickets can show them at an OKOSHI Bus ticket counter to receive a 500 yen discount.

■Overview:“OKOSHI” Bus x anime“Demon Slayer”: Kimetsu no Yaiba Collaboration

Duration: June 5 (Thu) – August 31 (Sun), 2025

Content: Sightseeing tour line“OKOSHI” Bus is running a special bus tour featuring characters from the anime“Demon Slayer”: Kimetsu no Yaiba as they guide passengers through four different routes showcasing Kyoto's iconic sights, including original recorded voice guides by the characters' voice actors, exclusive merchandise featuring original illustrations, and a limited-time "air lottery" campaign.

Locations:“OKOSHI” Bus ticket counters at JR Kyoto Station, Osaka Station South (Marubiru Osaka / Expo 2025 Bus Terminal), and other select points.

Website:

■Overview: Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer" Third Installment

Duration: March 15 (Sat) to December 14 (Sun), 2025

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (anime park Nijigen no Mori, within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

Content: The world of anime "Demon Slayer" comes to life in the vast nature of anime park Nijigen no Mori. Park guests can immerse themselves in the world of anime "Demon Slayer" through two different events.

1. [Night Event] Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer", "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle"

Participants can experience the world of anime "Demon Slayer" recreated with projection mapping and other means on a night walk through a 1.2 km stretch of forest. Relive the battle between Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira against the demons as depicted in the "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc" and "Hashira Training Arc" of the anime, and gather intelligence for the upcoming fight against Muzan Kibutsuji. Original novelty merchandise will be gifted at the finish line.

2. [Day Event] Nijigen no Mori x Anime "Demon Slayer", "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons"

Park guests can enjoy a riddle-solving game in an area dotted with character panels featuring illustrations from "ufotable" that are exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. This year's event features the debut of eight new illustrations of demons. Participants have wandered into a world of illusion and are challenged with solving the demons' riddles to escape. Original tin badges exclusive to this collaboration event will be given to participants as a bonus present.

Operating Hours:

1.(Night Event) 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM (last entry at 8:30 PM)

2.(Day Event) 10:00 AM – 5:30 PM

(Hours subject to change due to weather.)

(Details will be made available on the Nijigen no Mori official website.)

Tickets:

Price:

"Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" Entry: Adults 3,600 - 4,000 yen, Children 1,600 - 1,900 yen

"Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons" Entry: Adults 2,000 yen, Children 1,500 yen

Night and Day Events Entry: Adults 5,400 - 5,800 yen, Children 2,900 - 3,200 yen

Premium Ticket (Day Event + Premium Bonus): Adults 10,000 yen, Children 9,500 yen

Premium Ticket (Night Event + Premium Bonus): Adults 11,600 - 12,000 yen, Children 9,600 - 9,900 yen

Premium Ticket (Day and Night Events + Premium Bonus): Adults 13,400 - 13,800 yen, Children 10,900 - 11,200 yen

* All prices above include tax.

* Admission ticket prices may vary depending on the date. Check the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

* "Adults" refers to those 12 years old and up, "Children" refers to 11 years old and under.

* Children must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian to enter.

* Children under 4 years old may enter "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" free of charge. Tickets are required for "Riddle Walk: Hanafuru-sato and the Tour of the Demons".

* Tickets for "Night Walk: Path to the Infinity Castle" are timed entry.

Notes: Above details are correct as of time of writing and are subject to change. The latest information will be posted on the official Nijigen no Mori website as soon as it is available.

Website: kimetsu_awaji/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office, +81 (0)799-64-7061

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Byron Russel

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 70-1267-1613

...

