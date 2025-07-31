403
Trump Signals Possible Chinese President Visit to U.S.
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has indicated plans for a forthcoming trip to China, alongside the possibility of a reciprocal visit from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
In a Tuesday interview with media, Trump expressed enthusiasm about traveling to China soon, asserting that Xi “wants” to meet with him to address the ongoing trade conflict between the two nations.
“We’ll see what happens, but we’ll most likely be going to China in the not-too-distant future, maybe before this year is out – and he’ll be coming here,” Trump said.
This statement contrasts with earlier comments on Monday, when Trump suggested he was not actively pursuing a meeting with Xi.
“I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
These developments arise amid swirling speculation about Trump’s potential visit coinciding with China’s upcoming celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s conclusion. Beijing is set to hold a significant military parade on September 3, an event expected to draw numerous international dignitaries.
Rumors have intensified that the anniversary could serve as a platform for a trilateral summit including Xi, Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. While no official confirmations have surfaced from any party, Moscow has expressed openness to the prospect.
“If it so happens that [Trump] is there, then, of course, we cannot rule out that the question of the expediency of holding a meeting will be raised,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters last week, adding that Moscow has yet to receive confirmation of Trump’s attendance in Beijing.
