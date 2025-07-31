Realpage, RR Living, Greystar, Asset Living, And Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services To Keynote Parks Associates' Third Annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, And Community Living
Smart Spaces will feature the following keynotes:
-
Julianna Brooks Clark, VP, Strategy and Business Development, Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services
Melanie French, CPM, SPHR, CEO, RR Living
Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar
Rachael Kish, SVP, Operations, Asset Living
Dennis Kyle, SVP, Smart Building, RealPage
The following speakers will participate in analyst-moderated panels throughout the event:
-
Noel Arvizu, Sales Director – Multifamily, ADT
Jim Conti, VP, Sales HomeSight, Vantiva
Matt Davidson, Principal Product Manager, Software, eero
Rebecca Delgado-Peterson, Director, Product Solutions- Access Controls, LiftMaster
Mary Elder, VP, Development, Parkify Technology
Robert Gaulden, Go To Market Director, Multifamily Access, Zentra Access, an Allegion Company
Wil Gomez, Director, Product Management, SmartRent
Hannah Greenberg, CEO, Eleven Software, Inc.
Adam Hepworth, President, Della Connect
Hy Huynh, VP, Fiber Products, Harmonic
Sandy Jack, VP, Strategic Relations – Multifamily, Nomadix and Vingcard - ASSA ABLOY companies
Cris Kimbrough, Chief Strategy Officer, SKBM Smart Technology
Cam Margeson, Senior Account Executive, Rently
Ben Nowacky, President, HappyCo
Lee Miller, VP, Multifamily, Brivo
Francisco Moreno, AVP, Calix
Yaroslav (Yaro) Pasichnychenko, Head of Sales, MagicDoor
Lance Platt, President & CEO, Groove Technology Solutions
Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROCiQ
Daniel Simpkins, Founder and CEO, Dwellwell Analytics
Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks
Darren Weinstein, Sr Manager, Sales/Multifamily, North America, dormakaba
Taylor Wiederkehr, Founder & CEO, PropTech IQ
Joe Zylka, Chief Operating Officer, Goldenrod Companies
The event features data from the Parks Associates' Smart, Safe, and Secure Apartment Living , a study of 8,000 US internet households that examines renter demand for smart, safe, and secure living solutions. The research firm will also present the winners of the 2025 Property Innovation Awards, sponsored by LiftMaster, during Smart Spaces.
To register for the conference, visit the event webpage . To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] , 972-490-1113.
About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.
The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.
Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .
Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
