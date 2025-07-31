Realpage, RR Living, Greystar, Asset Living, And Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services To Keynote Parks Associates' Third Annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, And Community Living

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Smart Spaces is sponsored by ADT Multifamily, Cox Communities, Nice, Vantiva, SmartRent, Kwikset, ROCiQ, SkyBell, LiftMaster, Rently, Calix, 3dEYE, Cambium Networks, Eleven Software, Groove Technology Solutions, Johnson Controls, Nomadix, RealPage, Zentra Access, and dormakaba. The conference caters to building executives and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of consumer and property manager experiences in the MDU and hospitality environments.

Smart Spaces will feature the following keynotes:



Julianna Brooks Clark, VP, Strategy and Business Development, Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services

Melanie French, CPM, SPHR, CEO, RR Living

Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar

Rachael Kish, SVP, Operations, Asset Living Dennis Kyle, SVP, Smart Building, RealPage

The following speakers will participate in analyst-moderated panels throughout the event:



Noel Arvizu, Sales Director – Multifamily, ADT

Jim Conti, VP, Sales HomeSight, Vantiva

Matt Davidson, Principal Product Manager, Software, eero

Rebecca Delgado-Peterson, Director, Product Solutions- Access Controls, LiftMaster

Mary Elder, VP, Development, Parkify Technology

Robert Gaulden, Go To Market Director, Multifamily Access, Zentra Access, an Allegion Company

Wil Gomez, Director, Product Management, SmartRent

Hannah Greenberg, CEO, Eleven Software, Inc.

Adam Hepworth, President, Della Connect

Hy Huynh, VP, Fiber Products, Harmonic

Sandy Jack, VP, Strategic Relations – Multifamily, Nomadix and Vingcard - ASSA ABLOY companies

Cris Kimbrough, Chief Strategy Officer, SKBM Smart Technology

Cam Margeson, Senior Account Executive, Rently

Ben Nowacky, President, HappyCo

Lee Miller, VP, Multifamily, Brivo

Francisco Moreno, AVP, Calix

Yaroslav (Yaro) Pasichnychenko, Head of Sales, MagicDoor

Lance Platt, President & CEO, Groove Technology Solutions

Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROCiQ

Daniel Simpkins, Founder and CEO, Dwellwell Analytics

Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks

Darren Weinstein, Sr Manager, Sales/Multifamily, North America, dormakaba

Taylor Wiederkehr, Founder & CEO, PropTech IQ Joe Zylka, Chief Operating Officer, Goldenrod Companies

The event features data from the Parks Associates' Smart, Safe, and Secure Apartment Living , a study of 8,000 US internet households that examines renter demand for smart, safe, and secure living solutions. The research firm will also present the winners of the 2025 Property Innovation Awards, sponsored by LiftMaster, during Smart Spaces.

To register for the conference, visit the event webpage . To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates