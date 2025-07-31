Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Realpage, RR Living, Greystar, Asset Living, And Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services To Keynote Parks Associates' Third Annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, And Community Living

2025-07-31 08:31:33
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Smart Spaces is sponsored by ADT Multifamily, Cox Communities, Nice, Vantiva, SmartRent, Kwikset, ROCiQ, SkyBell, LiftMaster, Rently, Calix, 3dEYE, Cambium Networks, Eleven Software, Groove Technology Solutions, Johnson Controls, Nomadix, RealPage, Zentra Access, and dormakaba. The conference caters to building executives and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of consumer and property manager experiences in the MDU and hospitality environments.

Smart Spaces will feature the following keynotes:

  • Julianna Brooks Clark, VP, Strategy and Business Development, Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services
  • Melanie French, CPM, SPHR, CEO, RR Living
  • Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar
  • Rachael Kish, SVP, Operations, Asset Living
  • Dennis Kyle, SVP, Smart Building, RealPage

The following speakers will participate in analyst-moderated panels throughout the event:

  • Noel Arvizu, Sales Director – Multifamily, ADT
  • Jim Conti, VP, Sales HomeSight, Vantiva
  • Matt Davidson, Principal Product Manager, Software, eero
  • Rebecca Delgado-Peterson, Director, Product Solutions- Access Controls, LiftMaster
  • Mary Elder, VP, Development, Parkify Technology
  • Robert Gaulden, Go To Market Director, Multifamily Access, Zentra Access, an Allegion Company
  • Wil Gomez, Director, Product Management, SmartRent
  • Hannah Greenberg, CEO, Eleven Software, Inc.
  • Adam Hepworth, President, Della Connect
  • Hy Huynh, VP, Fiber Products, Harmonic
  • Sandy Jack, VP, Strategic Relations – Multifamily, Nomadix and Vingcard - ASSA ABLOY companies
  • Cris Kimbrough, Chief Strategy Officer, SKBM Smart Technology
  • Cam Margeson, Senior Account Executive, Rently
  • Ben Nowacky, President, HappyCo
  • Lee Miller, VP, Multifamily, Brivo
  • Francisco Moreno, AVP, Calix
  • Yaroslav (Yaro) Pasichnychenko, Head of Sales, MagicDoor
  • Lance Platt, President & CEO, Groove Technology Solutions
  • Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROCiQ
  • Daniel Simpkins, Founder and CEO, Dwellwell Analytics
  • Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks
  • Darren Weinstein, Sr Manager, Sales/Multifamily, North America, dormakaba
  • Taylor Wiederkehr, Founder & CEO, PropTech IQ
  • Joe Zylka, Chief Operating Officer, Goldenrod Companies

The event features data from the Parks Associates' Smart, Safe, and Secure Apartment Living , a study of 8,000 US internet households that examines renter demand for smart, safe, and secure living solutions. The research firm will also present the winners of the 2025 Property Innovation Awards, sponsored by LiftMaster, during Smart Spaces.

To register for the conference, visit the event webpage . To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates
 Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Contact:
 Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

MENAFN31072025003732001241ID1109868103

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

