HABEMUS PAPAM - We Have A Pope!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted with exceptional attention to detail and 24K Gold plated, this non-monetary coin marks the election of our new Pope, a leader committed to global peace, unity, and spiritual guidance, and continuity of Pope Francis' legacy.

The front of the coin features a full-color image of Pope Leo XIV, adorned in traditional papal regalia, as he made his first appearance as the Successor of Peter from the Central Loggia of St. Peter's Basilica stating, "May peace be with all of you." Within the design are the crossed keys of Saint Peter and the Papal Tiara, symbolizing the enduring legacy of the Holy See. The reverse showcases a sculpted image of St. Peter's Basilica along with the inscription, "HABEMUS PAPAM MMXXV" which translates to "We have a Pope 2025".

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Catholic Charities serving those in need in honor of the new Pope. Each coin is minted with a full Proof finish, creating a stunning representation for an historic moment that will be cherished for generations.

"This is more than a coin," said Walter J. Kole, the Chief Numismatist for The Bradford Exchange Mint. "It's a symbol of hope, inclusion, and global unity. The election of Pope Leo XIV represents a new era - not only for the Catholic Church, but for people of faith around the world. We are honored to commemorate this historic event in a way that blends art, tradition, and devotion."

The Pope Leo XIV Commemorative Proof Coin is exclusively through The Bradford Exchange. Given the global importance of this event, demand is expected to be exceptionally high.

