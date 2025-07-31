Hawkeye 360 Appoints David Wajsgras To Board Of Directors

Seasoned Aerospace and Defense Leader Brings Decades of Expertise to Advance RF Signals Intelligence

HERNDON, Va., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced the appointment of David Wajsgras to its Board of Directors. Wajsgras brings over 25 years of leadership across the commercial and defense sectors, with a proven track record of driving innovation and operational excellence, having most recently been the CEO of the global satellite communications provider, Intelsat.

As CEO of Intelsat, Wajsgras led a strategic transformation that moved the company from a wholesale bandwidth capacity provider to a multi-orbit managed services communications leader. This ultimately led to the transaction combining Intelsat and SES, which was completed in July 2025. Before that, he served as President of Raytheon's Intelligence, Information, and Services business, overseeing the delivery of critical defense, intelligence, space, and cybersecurity capabilities. During his tenure, he advanced key national security programs and drove the division's transition toward digital modernization and integrated mission systems.

"David's track record of leading high-impact technology organizations and navigating complex operational landscapes aligns with HawkEye 360's mission to empower our partners with trusted, timely RF signals intelligence," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360. "His strategic acumen and proven leadership will be instrumental as we continue delivering actionable insights that help our customers make confident decisions and accomplish their most critical missions."

Widely recognized as a thought leader in aerospace and defense innovation, Wajsgras has earned accolades, including CEO of the Year and Intelligence Executive of the Year by WashingtonExec, as well as GovCon Executive of the Year by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. His career reflects a commitment to advancing national security and strengthening industry collaboration.

"I'm honored to join HawkEye 360's Board of Directors," said Wajsgras. "The company's unique intelligence data and analytics capabilities are redefining how we safeguard national security and support our allies. I look forward to helping advance HawkEye 360's important mission and expanding its global impact.

HawkEye 360's growing satellite constellation provides a new layer of insight into global RF activity across land and sea. From his role overseeing Raytheon's space and intelligence business to progressing multi-orbit platforms at Intelsat, Wajsgras brings a unique understanding of how to develop and operationalize technology solutions that support decision-making.

