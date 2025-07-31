Career Considerations: Robert Half Research Finds 73% Of Workers Plan To Stay In Their Current Roles Through 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Of the 73% of workers planning to stay in their current roles, more than one-third (37%) say they value their current level of flexibility and do not want to risk losing it. Other top factors influencing their decision to stay include:



A positive company culture and relationship with their manager (33%)

Feeling professionally fulfilled in their current role (31%) Being well compensated (29%)

Workers Most Likely to Make a Move

According to the research, Gen Z (32%), Millennials (31%), and professionals in marketing and creative (34%) and technology (30%) are most likely to search for a new job in the next six months. For the first time since tracking worker sentiment, the research shows better benefits and perks (45%) ranks as the highest motivator for workers exploring new roles, followed by opportunities for career advancement (43%), and higher pay (42%).

"In today's market, workers are carefully evaluating their current role and what matters most in their career," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "With fewer professionals actively seeking new opportunities, employers need to be more strategic in how they attract top talent for critical roles – that includes a focus on flexibility, career pathing, and maintaining a positive workplace culture."

Industry Change and Contract Work Gain Interest

While fewer professionals may be actively searching for jobs, of those who are considering a career move, 91% said they are interested in changing industries driven by a desire to:



Earn a higher salary (66%)

Improve their work/life balance (57%)

Find more fulfilling work (42%) Access better career advancement opportunities (38%)

Additionally, 71% said they would consider a career in contracting in lieu of a full-time role.

Debunking Contract Work Myths

Contract work can be a popular career choice for the flexibility and experience it provides. Despite the benefits, there are a few common misconceptions. Robert Half offers insights to help professionals better understand the realities of contract roles:



Myth: Contract work is just a steppingstone to a permanent role

Reality: Many professionals actively choose contract work as a long-term career path. They value the autonomy to select projects that align with their interests, the flexibility to balance personal and professional priorities, and the opportunity to gain diverse experience across industries, teams, and technologies.

Myth: Contract roles offer limited career advancement

Reality: Professionals in contract roles often gain access to a variety of projects, tools, and environments that broaden their skill sets and deepen their expertise. This exposure to new challenges fosters adaptability and accelerates learning-qualities highly valued in today's workforce.

Myth: Contract positions are difficult to find Reality: In today's job market, many companies are turning to flexible staffing solutions and relying on contract professionals to alleviate workloads and drive critical projects-without the long-term commitment of a permanent hire.

For more information and insights, visit Roberthalf.

About the Research

The research is from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in April 2025. The survey contains responses from nearly 2,000 workers in the United States.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf

SOURCE Robert Half