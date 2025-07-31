Lifeist's Mikra Cellular Sciences Targets Athletes Through Strategic Partnership With The ASICS Runkeeper App And Race Roster

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration to cost-efficiently advance Mikra's Mind-First Movement and customer acquisition strategy through direct contact with athletes seeking to elevate mental clarity, focus on endurance

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the“Company”) (TSX.V: LFST; OTCQB: LFSWF; FRANKFURT: M5B0) announced a strategic partnership signed May 26, 2025 between its wholly owned subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences and two leading fitness platforms: the globally recognized ASICS Runkeeper app and premier North American race registration platform Race Roster . This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Mikra's Mind-First Movement by directly engaging athletes actively seeking mental clarity, focus, and endurance to enhance overall performance.

In June, Mikra launched an exclusive program of fitness Challenges within the Runkeeper app, reaching the platform's U.S. community of dedicated runners and fitness enthusiasts. This Challenge combines goal-driven activities with personalized performance insights and seamlessly integrates Mikra product education. By leveraging the established user bases of the Runkeeper app and Race Roster platforms, Lifeist anticipates accelerated customer acquisition while reducing traditional marketing costs associated with broad-based wellness advertising.

“ASICS' position as among the most trusted and product-driven global running brands makes it an ideal partner for Mikra,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Lifeist.“We are engaging with motivated athletes with our evidence-based products focused on preparedness, peak performance and full recovery at the precise time they are looking for tools to perform at their best.”

The Race Roster platform creates a direct connection between Mikra and runners during event registration, reaching highly motivated athletes at a crucial point in their endurance journey. This partnership allows Mikra to integrate brand messaging, product promotions, and performance-focused content into selected event registrations, driving enhanced digital engagement and improved conversion rates.

“Our first event has generated 39,000 new users and more than 7,500 entries, making the campaign a highly cost-effective addition to our conversion strategy,” added Judge.“This collaboration positions Mikra at the intersection of fitness technology and performance nutrition, two rapidly expanding market segments. It's more than brand awareness-it's a high-touch, data-informed pathway to connect, convert, and retain customers.”

About ASICS Runkeeper

The ASICS Runkeeper app is a GPS-based fitness app designed to help users track runs, walks, and workouts, while setting personalized goals and following structured training plans. With millions of users worldwide, Runkeeper delivers real-time performance data, audio coaching, and community challenges to keep users motivated and accountable.

About Race Roster

Race Roster is a robust event management and registration platform trusted by race organizers and participants across the world. It simplifies registration, marketing, and on-site logistics, making it easy for athletes to discover and join events - and for brands to integrate with relevant race communities.

About Mikra

Mikra is a performance-focused supplement brand built around a simple idea: the mind leads, and the body follows. Through targeted, science-backed formulations, Mikra is creating a new standard for what it means to support total human performance-starting with cognitive and emotional resilience.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands that enhance global well-being. Lifeist's key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: .

For further information, please contact:

Andrea Judge, CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Phone: 604-901-8434

Email: ...

Matt Coltura

Investor Relations

Phone: 778-886-6200

Email: ...

This press release describes a promotional arrangement between Mikra Cellular Sciences and the ASICS Runkeeper App and Race Roster platforms. The presence of Mikra's promotional content within these platforms does not constitute an endorsement by ASICS, Runkeeper, or Race Roster of Mikra's products or services.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.