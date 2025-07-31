AI Resume Builder Survey Finds 1 In 8 Gen Zers Use AI To Work Multiple Jobs

Overemployed workers say AI tools are critical to managing their workloads

SEATTLE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from AIResumeBuilder reveals that 1 in 20 full-time U.S. workers are holding down more than one full-time job - and AI is playing a major role in helping them do it. The report, based on responses from 3,283 full-time employees, finds that 64% of overemployed workers use AI tools to manage their workloads, stay productive, and avoid detection.

Gen Z is driving the trend, with nearly 1 in 8 Gen Zers reporting multiple full-time roles. Most workers holding multiple jobs report working under 50 hours a week in total - aided significantly by automation and AI-powered productivity tools.

Among those using AI to juggle responsibilities, 18% say they couldn't manage without it, and another 42% say it plays a major role. Common uses include summarizing meetings and documents, writing emails, managing calendars, automating tasks, and generating reports.

While financial motivation is the biggest driver - with most citing the need for additional income or to pay off debt - others say they fear being replaced by AI or laid off. Some cite workplace boredom or the desire to develop new skills.

"Younger workers are more likely to see overemployment as an opportunity, while older generations may view it as unethical or impractical," says AI Resume Builder career advisor Rachel Serwetz. "Gen Z's fluency with AI gives them an edge in managing these dual roles effectively."

