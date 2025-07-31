403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, UAE, Jordan carry out joint airdrop of humanitarian assistance over Gaza
(MENAFN) Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan have jointly delivered humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip via airdrops on Wednesday, as the region continues to suffer from severe food shortages and a mounting humanitarian crisis.
As reported by official sources, the Jordanian military led another aid mission with support from the UAE Air Force. The operation involved two C-130 transport aircraft from both the Royal Jordanian and Emirati air forces. The mission was coordinated with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization to distribute vital relief supplies.
The airdrop delivered around 16 tons of essential goods, including food and baby formula, to various parts of Gaza. This latest delivery brings the total amount of aid dropped by air in recent days to approximately 73 tons, distributed according to a system designed to maximize delivery effectiveness.
In a separate statement released on social media, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces confirmed that four military transport planes departed Egypt carrying large quantities of food intended for Gaza. These aircraft conducted airdrops over regions of the Strip that remain unreachable by ground transport.
The Egyptian military stated that the objective of these flights was to help reduce the extreme humanitarian suffering affecting Gaza’s residents, noting that ground-based aid efforts were continuing alongside the airdrops.
These efforts coincide with a recent announcement from Israel, which said it would permit a limited amount of humanitarian assistance to be delivered by air into Gaza. The Israeli military also declared a "local tactical pause in military activity" in selected areas to enable the delivery of aid.
As reported by official sources, the Jordanian military led another aid mission with support from the UAE Air Force. The operation involved two C-130 transport aircraft from both the Royal Jordanian and Emirati air forces. The mission was coordinated with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization to distribute vital relief supplies.
The airdrop delivered around 16 tons of essential goods, including food and baby formula, to various parts of Gaza. This latest delivery brings the total amount of aid dropped by air in recent days to approximately 73 tons, distributed according to a system designed to maximize delivery effectiveness.
In a separate statement released on social media, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces confirmed that four military transport planes departed Egypt carrying large quantities of food intended for Gaza. These aircraft conducted airdrops over regions of the Strip that remain unreachable by ground transport.
The Egyptian military stated that the objective of these flights was to help reduce the extreme humanitarian suffering affecting Gaza’s residents, noting that ground-based aid efforts were continuing alongside the airdrops.
These efforts coincide with a recent announcement from Israel, which said it would permit a limited amount of humanitarian assistance to be delivered by air into Gaza. The Israeli military also declared a "local tactical pause in military activity" in selected areas to enable the delivery of aid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment