Tender Floated For Supervision Of Prince Faisal Hospital Expansion In Zarqa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra) – The Government Tenders Department has announced the launch of a central tender for supervising the expansion and modernization of Prince Faisal Hospital in Yajouz/Zarqa, under the Saudi Fund for Development grant projects.According to the tender document published on the department's official website, the scope of work includes supervising the rehabilitation of the existing hospital building, covering an area of 2,430 square meters, as well as overseeing expansion works for a new four-story building with an area of 5,885 square meters, in line with the specifications outlined in the tender documents.The department invited Jordanian engineering offices and consulting companies holding a valid classification certificate in first-class buildings (A), in partnership with Saudi engineering offices and consulting companies also classified in the same category by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and holding valid certificates. Interested parties may download the tender documents starting Sunday via the Government Tenders Department website or through the Jordanian Electronic Procurement System (JONEPS).It stressed that individual submissions will not be accepted and that only two companies may form a joint coalition to meet the bid conditions. Companies are not allowed to participate in more than one coalition. Furthermore, any bid submitted with an expired classification certificate from the Government Tenders Department, even if the bid submission date is extended, will be rejected.