Vicky Kaushal Remembers Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh On Martyrdom Day
The 31st of July, marks the Martyrdom Day of revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh, known for taking revenge for the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in 1919.
Vicky took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of Udham Singh and wrote:“Remembering Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh Ji.”
Talking about Udham Singh, best known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of the Punjab in India, on 13 March 1940. The assassination was done in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, for which O'Dwyer was responsible and of which Udham Singh himself was a survivor.
Udham Singh didn't resist arrest and used his trial to speak out against British rule. He was found guilty and hanged on July 31, 1940, in a London prison. In 1974, his remains were brought back to India and honoured at Jallianwala Bagh.
Talking about the film,“Sardar Udham” was based on the life of Udham Singh. The film starred Vicky Kaushal in the title role, along with Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton.
The film was also noted for its realistic portrayal of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, being depicted in an extended and graphic sequence. Sardar Udham was listed by several publications as one of the best Hindi films of 2021, and subsequently won five National Film Awards including Best Feature Film In Hindi.
Meanwhile Vicky, was last seen in the epic historical action film“Chhaava” based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, it is directed by Laxman Utekar. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.
