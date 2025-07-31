403
Quake Triggers Tsunami, Evacuation in Russia
(MENAFN) A tsunami surge struck the northern Kuril Islands early Wednesday, following a powerful seismic event in the Pacific Ocean, prompting regional officials to evacuate inhabitants from the Russian coastal settlement of Severo-Kurilsk.
The initial wave reached the shores of Severo-Kurilsk shortly after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake was recorded close to the Kamchatka Peninsula, according to Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko.
Authorities ordered that the town’s population, slightly exceeding 2,500 residents, be moved to higher ground at a safe distance from the shoreline.
“Residents remain safe on high ground until the tsunami threat is completely lifted,” Limarenko stated.
He noted that emergency personnel are operating in heightened readiness, and “all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and restore normal life in the area.”
Video material released by local outlets and official channels shows water reaching sections of the coast, with residents ascending to safer elevations as tsunami warning sirens echoed throughout the town.
No immediate injuries or substantial destruction were reported, but the Alaid fish processing facility in Severo-Kurilsk was reported to have been flooded, with all staff rapidly evacuated from the site.
