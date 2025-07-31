Vodafone Qatar Reports 12.1% Increase In Net Profit, 10.5% Growth In Revenue For H1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Vodafone Qatar (“Vodafone Qatar” or the“Company”) announced its consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 highlighting sustained momentum in strengthening its financial and operational performance.

The Company reported its half-yearly net profit of QR329m, representing a sustained increase of 12.1% year-on-year, driven by growth in top-line while keeping the cost stable.

Total revenue for the period increased by 10.5% year-on-year reaching QR1.75bn due to growth across all core business segments including mobility and fixed broadband, coupled with handsets, equipment and enterprise projects. Service revenue grew by 3.4% reaching QR1.46bn. Vodafone Qatar is now serving 2.1 million mobile customers, representing an increase of 1.6% year-on-year.

EBITDA for the period increased by 9.0% year-on-year to QR732mn, positively impacted by higher service revenue and the continued effectiveness in implementing the Company's cost optimisation programme, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 41.8%.

Lastly, the Company achieved a notable return on equity (ROE) of 12.8% in H1 2025 (annualised), reflecting a 0.8ppts increase compared to FY2024. This result underscores the Company's continued commitment to delivering sustainable value to its shareholders.