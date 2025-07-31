F1: Ferrari Hand Fred Vasseur New Multi-Year Deal As Team Eyes Stronger Future
The Frenchman took charge of the Scuderia after a stint at Sauber and has since overseen a period of renewed competitiveness and internal stability.
Under his watch, Ferrari narrowly lost out to McLaren in the 2023 Teams' Championship, finishing just 14 points behind the title winners. Though the gap this season has widened m- Ferrari trail McLaren by a hefty 268 points heading into the summer break - the team remains second in the standings, ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull.
On the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Ferrari confirmed the new deal, bringing an end to recent speculation about Vasseur's future.
In June, reports in the Italian media had suggested that he was at risk of losing his job - claims that had deeply frustrated the 57-year-old. He dismissed the rumours at the time, calling them“disrespectful” and“clearly hurting the team".
Ferrari, however, have shown faith.“His ability to lead under pressure, embrace innovation and pursue performance aligns fully with Ferrari's values and long-term ambitions,” the team said in a statement.
“Under Fred's leadership, Ferrari is united, focused and committed to continuous improvement. The trust placed in him reflects the team's confidence in its strategic direction and reinforces a shared determination to deliver the results that Ferrari's fans, drivers and team members expect and deserve.”
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna echoed that sentiment, saying:“Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved. It reflects our trust in Fred's leadership – trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.
"We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for.”
Vasseur, who has been key in fostering a strong internal culture, welcomed the extension.“I'm grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me,” he said.“This renewal is not just a confirmation – it's a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused and to deliver.
“Over the past 30 months, we've laid strong foundations and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what's expected, and we're all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together.”
The team has claimed two podium finishes in the last three races, both through Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton, in his debut season with the Scuderia, is steadily gaining confidence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment