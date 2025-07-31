Tick Trading Software AG Acquires Stake In Captrace Gmbh: Strategic Partnership For Innovative Solutions For Securities Issuers
Düsseldorf, July 31, 2025 – Through a strategic partnership with Captrace GmbH, tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) is expanding its commitment to innovative solutions for securities issuers. As part of this partnership, tick-TS AG is also acquiring a minority stake in Captrace GmbH. The aim is to combine technological expertise to develop new products and services. The goal is to support securities issuers in complying with regulatory requirements through solutions based on modern technology and offering a high level of functionality.
CAPTRACE GmbH, based in Wiesbaden, is a leading provider of information systems in the field of investor relations and share register management. The company's innovative IT architecture is to be expanded in the future with elements of unsupervised machine learning (AI) and distributed ledger technology (blockchain).
Die tick-TS AG bringt über zwei Jahrzehnte Softwareentwicklung für den Wertpapierhandel und dessen Abwicklung in die Partnerschaft ein. Die bewährte Handelsplattform TradeBase MX (TBMX) ist das technologische Fundament, um Prozesse noch effizienter und integrierter zu gestalten.
"The partnership is an important step in the strategic development of both companies. Captrace specializes in regulatory compliance, while tick-TS focuses on securities trading and settlement. What connects us is our technological innovation and market-oriented product development. This creates exciting synergies for developing powerful and forward-looking solutions for issuers and investors," explains Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick Trading Software AG.
Captrace GmbH is also confident about the strategic partnership: "The collaboration with tick-TS is a significant milestone for us in the further development of our platform solutions. While Captrace is deeply rooted in the regulatory infrastructure surrounding share registers and shareholder identification, tick-TS brings comprehensive expertise in trading and securities settlement to the table. Together, we are combining our technological strengths to provide innovative and sustainable solutions for issuers, intermediaries, and investors. We look forward to the partnership and the joint potential to further advance digitalization in the capital market environment," said Götz Dickert, Managing Director of Captrace GmbH.
“Regulation and securities trading are becoming increasingly complex. Digitalization can and must counteract this and simplify processes. The collaboration opens up new possibilities for integrating regulatory workflows into trading and settlement processes-a growing need in the tension between compliance and efficiency,” said Zulfukar Olgar, Head of Sales at tick-TS AG.
About Captrace GmbH
With its C◆TRACE platform, Captrace offers issuers a fully digital, secure, and scalable infrastructure for efficiently and transparently handling all processes related to the share register, shareholder identification, and intermediary communication. Over 100 issuers in Europe already rely on Captrace's services. In addition, Captrace is consistently expanding its service portfolio: in the future, specialized solutions will also be provided for banks to support their obligations and processes under SRD II efficiently, securely, and in compliance with regulations.
About tick Trading Software AG
With the TradeBase MX platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has been successfully providing its professional customers with one of the world's most advancedand reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, a proprietary hosting and housing infrastructure and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.
tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (Regulated Unofficial Market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, ticker symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.
