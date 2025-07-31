Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sultan Of Oman, UK PM Discuss Bilateral Ties, Middle East Peace Efforts

2025-07-31 04:01:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Wednesday with HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, currently visiting the United Kingdom, to discuss ways to enhance relations between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic and investment cooperation.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues.
Sultan Haitham welcomed the United Kingdom's intention to recognize the State of Palestine, affirming Oman's consistent support for all efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace, in accordance with international legitimacy and the two-state solution.

