Austria Records Historic Surge in June Tourist Overnight Stays

2025-07-31 03:21:21
(MENAFN) Austria saw a historic surge in tourism this June, with 13.38 million overnight stays logged by both domestic and international travelers—a 13.9% increase from the same month last year, according to Statistics Austria.

The sharp rise is largely credited to a tourism spike fueled by two public holidays in June, making this month the busiest for overnight stays since record-keeping began in 1972.

Among these overnight stays, 9.35 million were from visitors outside Austria, predominantly Germans, representing an 18% jump compared to June 2024. Meanwhile, stays by local tourists climbed 5.2% to 4.03 million.

Looking at the first half of 2025, Austria registered a total of 76.11 million overnight stays, marking a modest 0.4% rise year-over-year, official figures revealed.

