Austria Records Historic Surge in June Tourist Overnight Stays
(MENAFN) Austria saw a historic surge in tourism this June, with 13.38 million overnight stays logged by both domestic and international travelers—a 13.9% increase from the same month last year, according to Statistics Austria.
The sharp rise is largely credited to a tourism spike fueled by two public holidays in June, making this month the busiest for overnight stays since record-keeping began in 1972.
“This makes June 2025 the month with the highest number of overnight stays since records began in 1972,” he said, attributing the tourism boom to two public holidays which occurred in June.
Among these overnight stays, 9.35 million were from visitors outside Austria, predominantly Germans, representing an 18% jump compared to June 2024. Meanwhile, stays by local tourists climbed 5.2% to 4.03 million.
Looking at the first half of 2025, Austria registered a total of 76.11 million overnight stays, marking a modest 0.4% rise year-over-year, official figures revealed.
