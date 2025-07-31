403
Media reports FBI director finds ‘burn bags’ of Russiagate hoax proof
(MENAFN) FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly found several bags containing thousands of sensitive documents linked to the Trump-Russia investigation, hidden in a secure room at FBI headquarters in Washington, sources told the New York Post and Fox News Digital on Wednesday.
Among the materials discovered was a classified 29-page annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report, which has never been made public. This annex allegedly includes a foreign intelligence warning indicating that the FBI planned to advance allegations of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.
According to insiders, the intelligence was gathered just days before the FBI launched its Crossfire Hurricane investigation, the bureau’s probe into Trump-Russia ties. The information reportedly anticipated the FBI’s actions “with alarming specificity,” and its release is expected to bolster claims that there was a coordinated effort within the U.S. government to assist Hillary Clinton’s campaign by stirring up controversy around Trump.
The Crossfire Hurricane investigation began based on the Steele Dossier, a controversial collection of unverified allegations about Trump’s connections to Russia, reportedly funded by the Clinton campaign. In 2023, Special Counsel Durham criticized the FBI and DOJ for relying on biased sources in their surveillance of Trump, saying they failed to uphold their responsibilities.
Recently, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified a congressional report accusing the Obama administration of manipulating intelligence to falsely allege Trump’s collusion with Moscow, calling it a “treasonous conspiracy.” The report implicated former intelligence leaders such as James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey, and Susan Rice in the scheme. Clapper and Brennan denied the allegations in a New York Times op-ed, maintaining that Russia still influenced the 2016 election by shaping voter opinions, even if it did not alter vote counts.
The classified annex is now being prepared for release to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who plans to make it public eventually. When asked about the discovery, Trump said, “I want everything to be shown.”
