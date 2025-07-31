I Try To Be A Leader On Pitch And Hope Youngster Can Learn From Me: Kyle Walker

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Kyle Walker explained his decision to join Burnley and his desire to guide younger players, saying he will try to be a leader on the pitch to mentor the next generation players.

Six-time Premier League champion Walker joined Burnley from Manchester City on a two-year contract earlier this month.

“It's great. Being part of this project and seeing what Burnley have achieved over the last couple of seasons has been fantastic to watch from the outside. I already know some faces at the club, and I'm excited to get started this season," Walker said on JioHotstar.

“At this point in my career, I felt I needed something different - a real family club. After spending many years at a great club and a spell overseas, I wanted a place with that special atmosphere. My son trains at the Burnley training ground, and you can really sense the aura there and see the vision the owners have for the club. I wanted to be part of that success and the journey Burnley are on," he added.

He linked up with Burnley head coach Scott Parker, who he played with during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Reflecting on the influence Burnley manager Parker had on his decision to join the club, Walker said, "He's been a massive influence. The style of football he's brought-not only here at Burnley but previously at Fulham-was something I admired. But above all, I value him as a person.

"I've had the pleasure of sharing a dressing room with him, both at Tottenham and for England, and when someone like that calls and asks you to join his team, it means a lot. I'm grateful for the opportunity he and everyone at the club have given me.”

After beginning his career at boyhood club Sheffield United, Walker signed for Spurs in the summer of 2009. He spent time on loan with Sheff Utd, Queens Park Rangers and Aston Villa, before cementing his place in the Spurs team and establishing himself as one of the best right-backs in the league.

Walker then moved to Man City in 2017 and became a key player in an unprecedented era of success, helping the club to win 15 major honours. This included winning the Treble - the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup - in an incredible 2023/24 season.

“With 410 Premier League appearances, I'd almost thought it might be time to move on, but football is a strange and wonderful game. I hope I can add to that number and bring something to this dressing room and our style of play.

"I try to be a leader on the pitch, and I hope the younger players can look up to me and learn from my experience. I also want to support the gaffer, Scott, in every way I can," he said.

On the importance of pre-season and eagerness to settle in at Burnley, the defender said, "Pre-season was key for me as a new signing. That's why I wanted to get everything finalised as soon as possible-this is where you build real connections. When you spend long days with your teammates, focused solely on football with no outside distractions, you truly get to know the people around you.

"I know I'll be up for my initiation song in camp, and I'm ready for it! But I haven't come here thinking I'm above anyone; I'm joining as a teammate, just like everyone else. I'm a Burnley player now and I want to achieve great things for this club."