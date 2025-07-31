Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Kingdom' X REVIEW: Is Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Worth Your Time? Check Here


Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom has premiered! Let's see what Twitter's saying about the film

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom releases today, July 31st. It's directed by the talented Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for Jersey. Produced by Surya Devara Nagavamsi, the film stars the young beauty Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead. Sathyaraj plays a significant role.

Vijay Deverakonda's recent films like Liger, Kushi, and Family Star didn't do well. Fans hope Kingdom marks a solid comeback. The trailer and teasers generated great buzz. Premieres have started, so let's see what the audience thinks. Is it a hit?

Kingdom's story starts interestingly in the British era. Netizens are posting that the first half is good. The director builds the story slowly for the first 30 minutes. Vijay Deverakonda captivates with his performance.

Vijay Deverakonda's acting is different in this movie. His body language has changed too. The audience loves Anirudh's background music. The emotional scenes between Sathyaraj and Vijay Deverakonda are said to be working well. Fans praise Vijay's mature performance.

The film's length and slow narration are downsides. The screenplay isn't great, despite a good story. The Sri Lankan forest setting is interesting. Overall, the first half is engaging. Technically, the film is good, with visuals and music working well.

The second half is getting good reports too, with the boat scene being a highlight. It looks like Vijay Deverakonda might have a solid comeback with Kingdom. Gowtam Tinnanuri's direction is being praised.

