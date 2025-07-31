Safermobility Launches Groundbreaking Mental Wellness Feature For University Safety App

SaferMobility combines advanced emergency technology with proactive mental wellness tools to support students every step of the way. From real-time video calls to virtual escorts and emotional check-ins, our platform delivers peace of mind and smarter re

A New Era in Campus Safety: The World's First Platform to Combine Mobile Safety Technology with Proactive Mental Health Support

- Kevin Mullins, CEO of SaferMobility

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SaferMobility, the global leader in mobile safety technology, announced today the official launch of its new Mental Wellness feature-a first-of-its-kind innovation designed to support the emotional well-being of university students through its SaferMobility mobile safety application.

The announcement comes at a critical time, as recent studies show 1 in 4 college-aged women will experience sexual assault during their undergraduate years, and suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among university students in the United States. Simultaneously, record numbers of students are reporting struggles with depression, anxiety, and isolation.

The new feature integrates scheduled mental wellness check-ins, real-time resource links, and adaptive support features into the same mobile platform students already use for campus safety, emergency alerts, and location-based assistance . The result is a holistic tool that not only protects students physically but proactively addresses their emotional and psychological needs.

“This is more than an app update. This is a mission. We cannot talk about safety on campus without talking about mental health. Our new wellness tools make it easier for universities to identify students who may be in crisis-and even more importantly, offer support before crisis hits. This is the future of student safety,”

The feature allows students to voluntarily participate in regular emotional wellness surveys, which offer responses ranging from“I'm doing great” to“I'm struggling.” Based on their selections, students are connected to appropriate campus or national mental health resources and can receive supportive follow-ups or alerts as needed.

SaferMobility is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and leads the world in monitored mobile safety solutions. In addition to its university platform, SaferMobility powers:

.SafeBanker® – The largest monitored mobile safety system in the financial services industry, delivering over 500,000 safety notifications daily.

.SafeResource® – A safety, compliance, and emergency alert system for retail, medical, and corporate environments.

With the new Mental Wellness feature, SaferMobility strengthens its position as both a life-saving tool and a champion for the mental and emotional well-being of students across the nation.

About The Company:

SaferMobility® is a trusted leader in mobile-first safety and emergency response technology, serving universities, financial institutions, and retail organizations across the country. Built by public safety experts, our platform unifies real-time alerts, live audio and video communication, geofencing technologies, text-to-911, and mental wellness tools to deliver faster, smarter incident response. Whether protecting students, employees, or customers, SaferMobility helps organizations act decisively, communicate clearly, and uphold the highest standards of safety and care.

