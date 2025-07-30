The Cost Of Europe's Great Capitulation To Trump

MENAFN - Asia Times) The most epic reverse colonization in history happened with a handshake. At the Scotland Summit (July 27), European leaders queued up to sign away their continent's economic sovereignty while cameras flashed and everybody smiled.

The irony would be breathtaking if it weren't so tragic: the heirs of empires that once carved up Asia and Africa with fountain pens have themselves been carved up by an American president with a Truth Social account.

Donald Trump's genuine achievement is that the law of the jungle has been consecrated as legitimate in international relations. What makes this transformation particularly grotesque is how willingly Europe has contributed to its own subjugation.

Scotland marked the precise moment when the EU ceased pretending to be a global power and embraced its true calling: America's preferred payment app.

While Brussels officials celebrated their compromise with Washington-accepting 15% tariffs on European exports while exempting American goods entirely-they missed the essential truth of their capitulation.

European citizens, do not believe your leaders: Europe had not negotiated. It had been robbed at gunpoint while applauding the thief's negotiation skills.

Instead, once the dust has settled from Trump's second inaugural, a new world order has crystallized with brutal clarity. In this new arithmetic of power, America coerces, China contains, Europe complies.

The tripolar world that European elites spent years theorizing through“strategic autonomy” has collapsed into an unambiguous bipolar certainty, with Brussels relegated to the role of sponsor to a competition it cannot influence.

Trump's return to office transformed transatlantic relations from partnership into organized extortion.

The“Liberation Day” tariffs announced in April-10% baseline with“reciprocal” rates reaching 50%-were never about freeing America from unfair trade practices or correcting imbalances but blackmail elevated to statecraft. Finally, they tested which powers would resist and which would capitulate.

The message was simple: pay up or face economic devastation. While China refused the costs, Europe volunteered to satisfy them, following an arc of self-deception: first, came the ritual announcements of counter-tariffs, theatrical gestures well applauded by the sycophants, meant to preserve dignity rather than impose costs.

Then came the inevitable retreat, justified through euphemisms about“maintaining dialogue” and“preserving the relationship.” Finally, the political cowardice of European leaders was exposed and came total surrender, dressed up as“the best possible deal we can get.”

The Scotland arrangement represents the apotheosis of Ursula von der Leyen's incapacity to govern, negotiate and lead: US$750 billion in American energy purchases, $600 billion in additional investments and acceptance of punitive tariff rates in exchange for absolutely nothing-terms that would have triggered wars in previous centuries.