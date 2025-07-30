Goldshore Announces Filing Of Base Shelf Prospectus And Amendment To Option Agreement With Thunder Gold

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Goldshore Resources Inc.("" or the ""), is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a short form base shelf prospectus (the "") dated July 28, 2025 in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec. The Company further announces an amendment to an existing agreement with Thunder Gold Corp. ("") to earn into certain mining claims held by Thunder Gold in the Shebandowan greenstone belt known as the Vanguard Project.

The Base Shelf Prospectus

The Base Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to offer and issue, from time to time, the following securities: (a) common shares in the authorized share structure of the Company; (b) warrants exercisable to acquire common shares and/or other securities of the Company; (c) subscription receipts of the Company exchangeable for common shares and/or other securities of the Company; and (d) securities comprised of more than one of common shares, warrants and/or subscription receipts offered together as a unit, or a combination thereof, in one or more series or issuances up to an aggregate total offering of $150,000,000 (or the equivalent thereof in other currencies) during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus, including any amendments thereto, remains effective.

If any securities are offered under the Base Shelf Prospectus, the terms of such securities and information regarding the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from a sale of such securities would be established at the time of any offering and described in a shelf prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the time of such offering.

Copies of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus and Base Shelf Prospectus, as well as any shelf prospectus supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Amended Agreement with Thunder Gold

Goldshore, Moss Lake Project Inc., and Thunder Gold Corp. have entered into a third amendment agreement to the option agreement dated July 5, 2022. The amended agreement, among other details, extends the payment deadline for $100,000 to the 36-month anniversary of the effective date and revises the expenditure requirements for Goldshore to incur expenditures of at least $5,311,200 with no time limit. Goldshore will maintain the claims in good standing while meeting the earn-in requirements outlined in the amended agreement.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $75 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 255,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (" MRE ") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for development in this cycle. Please see NI 43-101 technical report titled: "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Moss Gold Project, Ontario, Canada," dated March 20, 2024 with an effective date of January 31, 2024 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . For more information, please visit SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website ( ).

