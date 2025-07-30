Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2025 Earnings



Net Income increased $2.3 million, or 27.4%, to $10.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

Net Interest Income grew $1.0 million, or 4.2%, to $25.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $24.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

Total Deposits rose $123.4 million, or 5.7%, to $2.3 billion at June 30, 2025, from $2.2 billion at year-end 2024

Total Loans increased $102.1 million, or 5.6%, to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.8 billion at year-end 2024

Book value per share increased $2.55, or 15.6%, to $18.90 at June 30, 2025, from $16.35 at December 31, 2024 Trust and investment advisory income rose 14.8%, to $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the“Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company (the“Bank”) and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (“HVIA”), today announced net income of $10.5 million, or $0.87 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This compares with net income of $8.2 million, or $0.73 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in earnings per share, basic and diluted, was due primarily to increases in net interest income and total noninterest income partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense during the current period. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income reached $19.2 million, or $1.64 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $17.5 million, or $1.55 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Book value per share rose $2.55, or 15.6%, from $16.35 at December 31, 2024, to $18.90 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased $2.65, or 16.8%, from $15.80 at December 31, 2024, to $18.45 at June 30, 2025 (see“Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation” below for additional detail). These increases were due to increased earnings during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and a reduction of unrealized losses in the available for sale securities (“AFS”) portfolio coupled with net proceeds of approximately $43 million from completion of a follow-on common stock offering during the second quarter of 2025.

“I am pleased to report Orange County Bank had a very productive and successful second quarter,” said Company President and CEO Michael Gilfeather.“Nearly every segment of the Bank turned in strong financial performance, yielding $10.5 million of net income for the period, a $2.3 million, or 27% increase over the same quarter last year. These results include several one-time gains but also reflect continued strength in financial performance as we execute on our full-service, business banking strategy.

We also completed a $46 million follow-on common stock offering during the quarter, strengthening our financial position and giving us the flexibility to continue to expand our lending business in a prudent manner while improving trading liquidity in our stock. On a per share basis, we earned $0.87 a share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, versus $0.73 for the same quarter last year.

Key to our strong financial performance was continued growth of our loan portfolio. Year to date, total loans increased $102.1 million, or 5.6%, to $1.9 billion at quarter end. Despite uncertainty surrounding tariff policy, loan demand and economic activity in the communities we serve remains strong, but we continue to exercise prudence in underwriting. Year-to-date, we have grown our loan portfolio without a significant change in loan yields. The average yield on our loan portfolio was 6.02% for the first half of 2025, down modestly from 6.06% for the first half of the prior year.

Deposit growth also remains robust, with total deposits up $123.4 million year-to-date to $2.3 billion, a 5.7% increase over year end 2024. These new deposits were organically sourced, enabling us to replace $74 million of higher cost brokered deposits with lower cost Bank client funds. Our cost of deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.30%. We consider our low-cost deposit base a key competitive advantage of the Bank, and while there is some seasonality to these numbers, we have been highly intentional in growing this important driver of our success.

Given that rates on both deposits and loans remained largely unchanged through the first half of the year, it stands to reason net interest margin remained stable as well. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, our net interest margin stood at an impressive 4.06%.

Our Wealth Management division also continued its run of increasing contributions to performance with nearly 15% growth, to $3.4 million for the current quarter from $3.0 million for the same period last year. Earnings from Wealth Management, which is comprised of Trust and Investment Advisory Services, is an important source of revenue for the Company. Orange Wealth Management represents a value-added expansion of our traditional banking business which provides greater service and leads to the creation of more fees and revenues per client. In addition, many of the group's clients are also borrowers and/or depositors of the Bank.

Given our successful capital raise and further growth in loans, deposits, and wealth management, we had a strong second quarter. I want to once again acknowledge that none of this could happen without the experience, expertise and commitment from our employees. I thank them and our customers and shareholders for their continued confidence and support.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Review

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.5 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 27.4%, from net income of $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase represents a combination of increased net interest income and non-interest income over the same quarter last year. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $19.2 million, as compared to $17.5 million for the same period in 2024. The increase reflects the effect of net interest income growth combined with increased non-interest income during the first six months of 2025 as compared to the prior year period. These improvements were partially offset by higher provision for credit losses in the first half of 2025 as compared to a $1.9 million recovery recognized through the provision during the first half of 2024 and associated with Signature Bank subordinated debt. The increase in non-interest income includes the recognition of gain associated with the sale of a branch location coupled with a Bank Owned Life Insurance gain related to policy proceeds from a death benefit.

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income rose $1.0 million, or 4.2%, to $25.1 million, versus $24.1 million during the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by a $712 thousand increase in interest and fees combined with a $309 thousand reduction in interest expense during the current period. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income reached $48.8 million representing an increase of $3.0 million, or 6.7%, over the first half of 2024.

Total interest income rose $712 thousand, or 2.2%, to $33.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $32.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was driven mainly by 5.0% growth in interest and fees associated with loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, total interest income rose $1.6 million, or 2.4%, to $65.1 million as compared to $63.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total interest expense decreased $309 thousand during the second quarter of 2025, to $8.1 million, as compared to $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction of interest costs associated with FHLB advances and borrowings as a result of increased deposit levels during the quarter. Interest expense associated with FHLB advances drawn and other borrowings during the current quarter totaled $375 thousand as compared to $890 thousand during the second quarter of 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, total interest expense fell $1.5 million, to $16.4 million, as compared to $17.9 million for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This current quarter provision was primarily driven by reserves associated with a specific non-accrual loan as well as the impact of the methodology associated with estimated lifetime losses and the types of loans closed during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.48% as of June 30, 2025 versus 1.44% as of December 31, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses totaled $2.3 million as compared to $570 thousand, net of recovery, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. No reserves for investment securities were recorded during the first half of 2025 or 2024, respectively.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income rose $3.5 million, or 92.2%, to $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The growth included the continued increased fee income within each of the Company's fee income categories, including investment advisory income, trust income, and service charges on deposit accounts, as well as certain one-time items during the quarter. These items represented the recognition of a $1.2 million gain associated with the sale of a branch location and approximately $2.4 million of income associated with BOLI payments related to a death benefit offset by a tactical loss of approximately $727 thousand recorded on the sale of certain securities to reposition a small portion of the portfolio and replace with higher yielding securities. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income increased approximately $4.2 million, to $11.7 million, as compared to $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.3 million, or 8.2%, as compared to $15.5 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in non-interest expense for the current three-month period continues to reflect the Company's commitment to growth. This investment consists primarily of increases in occupancy costs, information technology, and professional fees. Our efficiency ratio improved to 51.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 55.5% for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, our efficiency ratio decreased to 55.0% from 57.9% for the same period in 2024. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 reached $33.3 million, reflecting a $2.5 million increase over non-interest expense of $30.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.1 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was directly related to provisions associated with higher levels of pre-tax income as well as the effect of certain tax adjustments for the quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the provision for income taxes was $5.7 million as compared to $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our effective tax rate for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 was 23.0%, as compared to 19.7% for the same period in 2024. Our effective tax rate for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 was 23.0%, as compared to 19.9% for the same period in 2024.

Financial Condition

Total consolidated assets increased $96.3 million, or 3.8%, to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2025 from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024. The growth of the balance sheet included increases in cash, loans, and deposits as well as paydowns of borrowings during the current six-month period.

Total cash and due from banks increased from $150.3 million at December 31, 2024, to $175.6 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of approximately $25.3 million, or 16.8%. This increase resulted primarily from higher levels of deposit balances and the completion of the common stock offering which increased cash and due from banks.

Total investment securities fell $37.1 million, or 8.2%, from $453.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $416.4 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by investment maturities during the first six months of 2025 combined with the sale of approximately $15.0 million in securities at quarter end. The portfolio sale was a strategic initiative to offset a portion of the increases in non-interest income and replaced the investments with higher yielding securities.

Total loans increased $102.1 million, or 5.6%, from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2024 to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2025. The increase was driven by $72.4 million of growth in commercial real estate loans, $30.5 million of increased commercial real estate construction loans, $6.5 million of increased commercial and industrial loans, and $1.8 million of growth in home equity loans. These increases were offset by decreases within the residential real estate and consumer loan segments.

Total deposits increased $123.4 million, to $2.3 billion at June 30, 2025, from $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase was due primarily to $36.0 million of growth in noninterest-bearing demand accounts; $98.2 million of growth in interest bearing demand accounts; $14.1 million of growth in money market accounts; and $51.8 million of growth in savings accounts. The increases in deposit accounts were offset by a $76.7 million decrease in certificates of deposit, mainly associated with brokered deposits utilized by the Bank for short term funding purposes. Deposit composition at June 30, 2025 included 49.0% in demand deposit accounts (including NOW accounts) as a percentage of total deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of fully collateralized municipal relationships, remain stable and represent approximately 43% of total deposits at June 30, 2025 as compared to 39% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

FHLBNY short-term borrowings were $21.0 million at June 30, 2025 down from $113.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in borrowings continues to be driven by increased deposits which outpaced loan growth during the first half of 2025 and allowed for paydowns of borrowings while maintaining higher levels of cash at June 30, 2025. The decrease in borrowings reflects a strategic decision to manage liquidity sources and take advantage of opportunities to reduce funding costs.

Stockholders' equity experienced an increase of approximately $67.1 million during the first half of 2025, reaching $252.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $185.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due to the combination of a completed common stock offering which netted approximately $43 million, earnings of approximately $19.2 million, and a decrease in unrealized losses of approximately $6.3 million on the market value of investment securities within the Company's equity as accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”), net of taxes.

At June 30, 2025, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank's Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 12.40%, both common equity and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 16.36%, and total capital to risk weighted assets was 17.61%.

Wealth Management

At June 30, 2025, our Wealth Management Division, which includes trust and investment advisory, totaled $1.8 billion in assets under management or advisory, a 2.5% increase over December 31, 2024. Trust and investment advisory income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 reached $3.4 million, a $437 thousand, or 14.8%, increase as compared to $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The breakdown of trust and investment advisory assets as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, is as follows: