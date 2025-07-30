Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2025 Earnings
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|SUMMARY OF AUM/AUA
|(UNAUDITED)
|(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
|At June 30, 2025
|At December 31, 2024
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Investment Assets Under Management & Advisory
|$
|1,170,808
|64.05
|%
|$
|1,105,143
|61.99
|%
|Trust Asset Under Administration & Management
|657,181
|35.95
|%
|677,723
|38.01
|%
|Total
|$
|1,827,989
|100.00
|%
|$
|1,782,866
|100.00
|%
Loan Quality
At June 30, 2025, the Bank had total non-performing loans of $11.7 million, or 0.61% of total loans. Total non-accrual loans represented approximately $11.7 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $6.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in non-accrual loans represents several different loans that have experienced payment disruption during the quarter and are at various stages of collection.
Liquidity
Management believes the Bank has the necessary liquidity to meet normal business needs. The Bank uses a variety of resources to manage its liquidity position. These include short term investments, cash from lending and investing activities, core-deposit growth, and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits exceeding $250,000, brokered deposits, FHLBNY advances, and other borrowings. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank's cash and due from banks totaled $175.6 million. The Bank maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised mainly of US Government agency and treasury securities, Small Business Administration loan pools, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds. Although the portfolio generates interest income for the Bank, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and funding. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank's investment in securities available for sale was $410.8 million, of which $66.8 million was not pledged as collateral and additional $74.3 million with the Federal Reserve which is not specifically designated to any borrowings. Additionally, as of June 30, 2025, the Bank's overnight advance line capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York was $628.2 million, of which $76.4 million was used to collateralize municipal deposits and $10.0 million was utilized for long term advances. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the FHLBNY was $541.8 million. The Bank also maintains additional borrowing capacity of $20 million with other correspondent banks. Additional funding is available to the Bank through the discount window lending by the Federal Reserve. At June 30, 2025, the Bank also held $74.3 million of collateral at the Federal Reserve Bank which could be utilized to provide additional funding through the discount window.
The Bank also considers brokered deposits an element of its deposit strategy. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank had brokered deposit arrangements with various terms totaling $106.5 million.
|Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
|The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, stockholders' equity (on a GAAP basis) to tangible equity and total assets (on a GAAP basis) to tangible assets and calculates our tangible book value per share.
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
|Tangible Common Equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|252,589
|$
|185,531
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(5,359
|)
|(5,359
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(678
|)
|(821
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|246,552
|$
|179,351
|Common shares outstanding
|13,362,912
|11,350,158
|Book value per common share
|$
|18.90
|$
|16.35
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|18.45
|$
|15.80
|Tangible Assets
|Total assets
|$
|2,606,263
|$
|2,509,927
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(5,359
|)
|(5,359
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(678
|)
|(821
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|2,600,226
|$
|2,503,747
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.48
|%
|7.16
|%
|NOTE: Share data and related information has been adjusted for the effect of the 2 for 1 stock split in January 2025
About Orange County Bancorp, Inc
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.6 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are“forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as“may,”“will,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, inflation, tariffs, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures, credit risk management, asset-liability management, cybersecurity risks, geopolitical conflicts, public health issues, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
For further information:
Michael Lesler
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
...
Phone: (845) 341-5111
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(UNAUDITED)
|(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|175,606
|$
|150,334
|Investment securities - available-for-sale
|410,814
|443,775
|(Amortized cost $478,824 at June 30, 2025 and $519,567 at December 31, 2024)
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|5,618
|9,716
|Loans
|1,917,802
|1,815,751
|Allowance for credit losses
|(28,408
|)
|(26,077
|)
|Loans, net
|1,889,394
|1,789,674
|Premises and equipment, net
|14,949
|15,808
|Accrued interest receivable
|10,465
|6,680
|Bank owned life insurance
|35,398
|42,257
|Goodwill
|5,359
|5,359
|Intangible assets
|678
|821
|Other assets
|57,982
|45,503
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,606,263
|$
|2,509,927
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|687,120
|$
|651,135
|Interest bearing
|1,589,603
|1,502,224
|Total deposits
|2,276,723
|2,153,359
|FHLB advances, short term
|21,000
|113,500
|FHLB advances, long term
|10,000
|10,000
|Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs
|19,626
|19,591
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|26,325
|27,946
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,353,674
|2,324,396
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
| Common stock, $0.25 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized;
13,370,929 and 11,366,608 issued; 13,362,912 and 11,350,158 outstanding,
at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3,343
|2,842
|Surplus
|164,752
|120,896
|Retained Earnings
|146,129
|129,919
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|(61,436
|)
|(67,751
|)
| Treasury stock, at cost; 8,017 and 16,450 shares at June 30,
2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(199
|)
|(375
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|252,589
|185,531
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,606,263
|$
|2,509,927
|Share data has been adjusted to reflect the effect of the two-for-one stock split paid during January 2025
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(UNAUDITED)
|(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|For Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|INTEREST INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|28,103
|$
|26,778
|55,417
|$
|52,392
|Interest on investment securities:
|Taxable
|2,731
|3,105
|5,395
|6,331
|Tax exempt
|561
|581
|1,137
|1,149
|Interest on Federal funds sold and other
|1,829
|2,048
|3,182
|3,713
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|33,224
|32,512
|65,131
|63,585
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Savings and NOW accounts
|5,256
|5,158
|10,150
|9,735
|Time deposits
|2,222
|2,114
|4,446
|4,528
|FHLB advances and borrowings
|375
|890
|1,306
|3,141
|Subordinated notes
|231
|231
|461
|461
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|8,084
|8,393
|16,363
|17,865
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|25,140
|24,119
|48,768
|45,720
|Provision (recovery) for credit losses - investments
|-
|-
|-
|(1,900
|)
|Provision for credit losses - loans
|2,113
|2,210
|2,315
|2,470
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|23,027
|21,909
|46,453
|45,150
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|334
|232
|624
|467
|Trust income
|1,573
|1,309
|3,247
|2,621
|Investment advisory income
|1,823
|1,650
|3,589
|3,225
|Investment securities gains(losses)
|(727
|)
|-
|(727
|)
|-
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|234
|270
|493
|512
|Gain on sale of assets
|3,635
|-
|3,635
|-
|Other
|444
|346
|811
|668
|TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
|7,316
|3,807
|11,672
|7,493
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries
|6,813
|6,873
|13,718
|13,611
|Employee benefits
|2,338
|2,304
|4,788
|4,426
|Occupancy expense
|1,299
|1,164
|2,576
|2,325
|Professional fees
|1,666
|1,337
|3,013
|2,773
|Directors' fees and expenses
|319
|(125
|)
|625
|197
|Computer software expense
|2,117
|1,430
|4,099
|2,665
|FDIC assessment
|330
|350
|660
|768
|Advertising expenses
|481
|438
|870
|802
|Advisor expenses related to trust income
|22
|32
|44
|65
|Telephone expenses
|203
|188
|410
|375
|Intangible amortization
|72
|71
|143
|143
|Other
|1,094
|1,425
|2,302
|2,647
|TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|16,754
|15,487
|33,248
|30,797
|Income before income taxes
|13,589
|10,229
|24,877
|21,846
|Provision for income taxes
|3,128
|2,016
|5,712
|4,343
|NET INCOME
|$
|10,461
|$
|8,213
|19,165
|$
|17,503
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.73
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.55
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|11,994,815
|11,282,868
|11,665,181
|11,276,370
| Share data has been adjusted to reflect the effect of the two-for-one stock split paid during January 2025
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Rate
|Assets:
|Loans Receivable (net of PPP)
|$
|1,879,606
|$
|28,100
|6.00
|%
|$
|1,728,195
|$
|26,778
|6.21
|%
|PPP Loans
|152
|3
|7.92
|%
|197
|-
|0.00
|%
|Investment securities
|432,657
|3,083
|2.86
|%
|467,308
|3,364
|2.89
|%
|Due from banks
|167,987
|1,829
|4.37
|%
|160,498
|2,048
|5.12
|%
|Other
|5,773
|209
|14.52
|%
|5,343
|322
|24.17
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|2,486,175
|33,224
|5.36
|%
|2,361,541
|32,512
|5.52
|%
|Non-interest earning assets
|104,019
|99,032
|Total assets
|$
|2,590,194
|$
|2,460,573
|Liabilities and equity:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|397,476
|$
|489
|0.49
|%
|$
|394,697
|$
|485
|0.49
|%
|Money market accounts
|702,607
|3,721
|2.12
|%
|666,460
|3,796
|2.28
|%
|Savings accounts
|301,586
|1,046
|1.39
|%
|254,188
|877
|1.38
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|221,363
|2,222
|4.03
|%
|184,363
|2,114
|4.60
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,623,032
|7,478
|1.85
|%
|1,499,708
|7,272
|1.94
|%
|FHLB Advances and other borrowings
|34,341
|375
|4.38
|%
|76,923
|890
|4.64
|%
|Subordinated notes
|19,615
|231
|4.72
|%
|19,544
|231
|4.74
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,676,988
|8,084
|1.93
|%
|1,596,175
|8,393
|2.11
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand accounts
|670,150
|667,455
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|27,436
|25,717
|Total liabilities
|2,374,574
|2,289,347
|Total shareholders' equity
|215,620
|171,226
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,590,194
|$
|2,460,573
|Net interest income
|$
|25,140
|$
|24,119
|Interest rate spread1
|3.43
|%
|3.41
|%
|Net interest margin2
|4.06
|%
|4.10
|%
|Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|148.3
|%
|148.0
|%
|Notes:
|1The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average Rate
|Assets:
|Loans Receivable (net of PPP)
|$
|1,854,899
|$
|55,411
|6.02
|%
|$
|1,733,197
|$
|52,389
|6.06
|%
|PPP Loans
|157
|6
|7.71
|%
|203
|3
|2.96
|%
|Investment securities
|437,191
|6,205
|2.86
|%
|474,419
|6,796
|2.87
|%
|Due from banks
|157,381
|3,182
|4.08
|%
|155,047
|3,713
|4.80
|%
|Other
|6,871
|327
|9.60
|%
|8,119
|684
|16.90
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|2,456,499
|65,131
|5.35
|%
|2,370,985
|63,585
|5.38
|%
|Non-interest earning assets
|102,995
|96,839
|Total assets
|$
|2,559,494
|$
|2,467,824
|Liabilities and equity:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|377,378
|$
|891
|0.48
|%
|$
|377,492
|$
|922
|0.49
|%
|Money market accounts
|694,263
|$
|7,356
|2.14
|%
|643,244
|7,151
|2.23
|%
|Savings accounts
|285,393
|$
|1,903
|1.34
|%
|245,009
|1,662
|1.36
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|222,173
|4,446
|4.04
|%
|197,003
|4,528
|4.61
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,579,207
|14,596
|1.86
|%
|1,462,748
|14,263
|1.96
|%
|FHLB Advances and other borrowings
|59,536
|1,306
|4.42
|%
|122,203
|3,141
|5.15
|%
|Subordinated notes
|19,606
|461
|4.74
|%
|19,535
|461
|4.73
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,658,349
|16,363
|1.99
|%
|1,604,486
|17,865
|2.23
|%
|Non-interest bearing demand accounts
|668,864
|667,947
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|28,665
|27,081
|Total liabilities
|2,355,878
|2,299,514
|Total shareholders' equity
|203,616
|168,310
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,559,494
|$
|2,467,824
|Net interest income
|$
|48,768
|$
|45,720
|Interest rate spread1
|3.36
|%
|3.15
|%
|Net interest margin2
|4.00
|%
|3.87
|%
|Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|148.1
|%
|147.8
|%
|Notes:
|1The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|2Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|SELECTED RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
|(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.62
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.42
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|19.41
|%
|19.19
|%
|18.82
|%
|20.80
|%
|Interest rate spread (2)
|3.43
|%
|3.41
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.15
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|4.06
|%
|4.10
|%
|4.00
|%
|3.87
|%
|Dividend payout ratio (4)
|14.91
|%
|15.80
|%
|15.83
|%
|14.82
|%
|Non-interest income to average total assets
|1.13
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.61
|%
|Non-interest expenses to average total assets
|2.59
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.50
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|148.25
|%
|147.95
|%
|148.13
|%
|147.77
|%
|At
|At
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.45
|%
|0.64
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.61
|%
|0.92
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|242.51
|%
|173.95
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.48
|%
|1.60
|%
|Capital Ratios (5):
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|17.61
|%
|15.09
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|16.36
|%
|13.84
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|16.36
|%
|13.84
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|12.40
|%
|10.04
|%
|Notes:
|(1) Annualized for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(2) Represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods.
|(3) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the periods.
|(4) The dividend payout ratio represents dividends paid per share divided by net income per share.
|(5) Ratios are for the Bank only.
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|SELECTED OPERATING DATA
|(UNAUDITED)
|(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|$
|33,224
|$
|32,512
|$
|65,131
|$
|63,585
|Interest expense
|8,084
|8,393
|16,363
|17,865
|Net interest income
|25,140
|24,119
|48,768
|45,720
|Provision for credit losses
|2,113
|2,210
|2,315
|570
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|23,027
|21,909
|46,453
|45,150
|Noninterest income
|7,316
|3,807
|11,672
|7,493
|Noninterest expenses
|16,754
|15,487
|33,248
|30,797
|Income before income taxes
|13,589
|10,229
|24,877
|21,846
|Provision for income taxes
|3,128
|2,016
|5,712
|4,343
|Net income
|$
|10,461
|$
|8,213
|$
|19,165
|$
|17,503
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.73
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.55
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|11,994,815
|11,282,868
|11,665,181
|11,276,370
|At
|At
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Book value per share
|$
|18.90
|$
|16.35
|Net tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|18.45
|$
|15.80
|Outstanding common shares
|13,362,912
|11,350,158
|Notes:
|(1) Net tangible book value represents the amount of total tangible assets reduced by our total liabilities. Tangible assets are calculated by reducing total assets, as defined by GAAP, by $5,359 in goodwill and $678, and $821 in other intangible assets for June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|LOAN COMPOSITION
|(UNAUDITED)
|(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
|At June 30, 2025
|At December 31, 2024
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Commercial and industrial (a)
|$
|248,838
|12.98
|%
|$
|242,390
|13.35
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,434,414
|74.79
|%
|1,362,054
|75.01
|%
|Commercial real estate construction
|111,483
|5.81
|%
|80,993
|4.46
|%
|Residential real estate
|71,169
|3.71
|%
|74,973
|4.13
|%
|Home equity
|19,142
|1.00
|%
|17,365
|0.96
|%
|Consumer
|32,756
|1.71
|%
|37,976
|2.09
|%
|Total loans
|1,917,802
|100.00
|%
|1,815,751
|100.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|28,408
|26,077
|Total loans, net
|$
|1,889,394
|$
|1,789,674
|(a) - Includes PPP loans of:
|$
|147
|$
|170
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|DEPOSITS BY ACCOUNT TYPE
|(UNAUDITED)
|(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
|At June 30, 2025
|At December 31, 2024
|Amount
|Percent
|Average Rate
|Amount
|Percent
|Average Rate
|Noninterest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|687,120
|30.18
|%
|0.00
|%
|$
|651,135
|30.24
|%
|0.00
|%
|Interest bearing demand accounts
|429,330
|18.86
|%
|0.52
|%
|331,115
|15.38
|%
|0.42
|%
|Money market accounts
|693,148
|30.44
|%
|2.08
|%
|679,082
|31.54
|%
|2.15
|%
|Savings accounts
|322,832
|14.18
|%
|1.40
|%
|271,014
|12.59
|%
|1.25
|%
|Certificates of Deposit
|144,293
|6.34
|%
|3.69
|%
|221,013
|10.26
|%
|3.97
|%
|Total
|$
|2,276,723
|100.00
|%
|1.17
|%
|$
|2,153,359
|100.00
|%
|1.31
|%
|ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
|NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(Dollar Amounts in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|2,372
|$
|293
|Commercial real estate
|8,414
|6,000
|Commercial real estate construction
|-
|-
|Residential real estate
|100
|6
|Home equity
|828
|-
|Consumer
|-
|-
|Total non-accrual loans
|11,714
|6,299
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|-
|-
|Commercial real estate
|-
|-
|Commercial real estate construction
|-
|-
|Residential real estate
|-
|-
|Home equity
|-
|-
|Consumer
|-
|-
|Total loans 90 days or more past due
|-
|-
|Total non-performing loans
|11,714
|6,299
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|Other non-performing assets
|-
|-
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|11,714
|$
|6,299
|Ratios:
|Total non-performing loans to total loans
|0.61
|%
|0.35
|%
|Total non-performing loans to total assets
|0.45
|%
|0.25
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.45
|%
|0.25
|%
|Net-chargeoffs to total loans, YTD
|0.01
|%
|0.48
|%
