Zimvie Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| ZIMVIE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|116,662
|$
|116,811
|$
|228,659
|$
|235,006
|Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization
|(41,354
|)
|(43,517
|)
|(79,303
|)
|(87,775
|)
|Intangible asset amortization
|(6,183
|)
|(5,999
|)
|(12,215
|)
|(12,022
|)
|Research and development
|(5,662
|)
|(6,579
|)
|(11,033
|)
|(13,359
|)
|Selling, general and administrative
|(59,573
|)
|(62,384
|)
|(118,558
|)
|(122,714
|)
|Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives
|(83
|)
|(398
|)
|(1,515
|)
|(2,977
|)
|Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related
|(2,516
|)
|(4,621
|)
|(3,964
|)
|(5,657
|)
|Operating Expenses
|(115,371
|)
|(123,498
|)
|(226,588
|)
|(244,504
|)
|Operating Profit (Loss)
|1,291
|(6,687
|)
|2,071
|(9,498
|)
|Other income, net
|766
|3,010
|2,450
|2,701
|Interest income
|2,046
|1,965
|4,081
|2,472
|Interest expense
|(3,836
|)
|(5,066
|)
|(7,887
|)
|(9,940
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|267
|(6,778
|)
|715
|(14,265
|)
|Provision for income taxes from continuing operations
|(4,115
|)
|(2,775
|)
|(7,188
|)
|(6,849
|)
|Net Loss from Continuing Operations of ZimVie Inc.
|(3,849
|)
|(9,553
|)
|(6,474
|)
|(21,114
|)
|(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(99
|)
|5,539
|1,055
|9,339
|Net Loss of ZimVie Inc.
|$
|(3,947
|)
|$
|(4,014
|)
|$
|(5,418
|)
|$
|(11,775
|)
|Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|0.20
|0.04
|0.34
|Net Loss
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|Discontinued operations
|-
|0.20
|0.04
|0.34
|Net Loss
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
| ZIMVIE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|As of
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|70,176
|$
|74,974
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,004 and $2,088, respectively
|84,519
|65,211
|Inventories
|84,447
|75,018
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|21,067
|23,295
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|-
|18,787
|Total Current Assets
|260,209
|257,285
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $136,256 and $126,620, respectively
|48,799
|47,268
|Goodwill
|266,232
|257,605
|Intangible assets, net
|86,462
|92,734
|Note receivable
|67,893
|64,643
|Other assets
|28,629
|26,611
|Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations
|-
|7,528
|Total Assets
|$
|758,224
|$
|753,674
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|41,684
|$
|32,958
|Income taxes payable
|2,249
|3,263
|Other current liabilities
|65,680
|62,905
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|34,818
|Total Current Liabilities
|109,613
|133,944
|Deferred income taxes
|109
|-
|Lease liability
|10,070
|8,218
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,845
|9,232
|Non-current portion of debt
|220,786
|220,451
|Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|122
|Total Liabilities
|345,423
|371,967
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
| Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000 shares authorized
Shares, issued and outstanding, of 28,197 and 27,667, respectively
|282
|277
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Additional paid in capital
|945,487
|938,630
|Accumulated deficit
|(472,057
|)
|(466,639
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(60,911
|)
|(90,561
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|412,801
|381,707
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|758,224
|$
|753,674
| ZIMVIE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows used in operating activities:
|Net loss of ZimVie Inc.
|$
|(5,418
|)
|$
|(11,775
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,281
|16,917
|Share-based compensation
|7,571
|9,150
|Deferred income tax provision
|1,290
|(3,458
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets
|(200
|)
|430
|Other non-cash items
|372
|2,370
|Adjustment of spine disposal group to fair value
|-
|(22,427
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Income taxes
|869
|5,706
|Accounts receivable
|(14,391
|)
|(8,648
|)
|Inventories
|(4,615
|)
|10,580
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,064
|(927
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(14,524
|)
|(6,206
|)
|Other assets and liabilities
|(2,981
|)
|(187
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(10,682
|)
|(8,475
|)
|Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
|Additions to instruments
|-
|(1,316
|)
|Additions to other property, plant and equipment
|(3,078
|)
|(2,093
|)
|Cash paid for acquisitions
|(3,282
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of spine disposal group, net of cash disposed
|-
|291,123
|Other investing activities
|(3,017
|)
|(2,015
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(9,377
|)
|285,699
|Cash flows used in financing activities:
|Payments on debt
|-
|(275,000
|)
|Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation
|(709
|)
|(1,670
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(709
|)
|(276,670
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|14,372
|(5,627
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(6,396
|)
|(5,073
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|76,572
|87,768
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|70,176
|$
|82,695
|Presentation includes cash of both continuing and discontinued operations
| RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES
Continuing Operations ($ in thousands)
| For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change (%)
|Foreign Exchange Impact
|Constant Currency % Change
|United States
|$
|67,958
|$
|69,316
|(2.0
|%)
|0.0
|%
|(2.0
|%)
|International
|48,704
|47,495
|2.5
|%
|5.0
|%
|(2.5
|%)
|Net Sales
|$
|116,662
|$
|116,811
|(0.1
|%)
|2.0
|%
|(2.1
|%)
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change (%)
|Foreign Exchange Impact
|Constant Currency % Change
|United States
|$
|133,791
|$
|137,064
|(2.4
|%)
|0.0
|%
|(2.4
|%)
|International
|94,868
|97,942
|(3.1
|%)
|1.0
|%
|(4.1
|%)
|Net Sales
|$
|228,659
|$
|235,006
|(2.7
|%)
|0.4
|%
|(3.1
|%)
| RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS
Continuing Operations ($ in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Net Sales
|Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization
|Operating expenses, excluding cost of products sold
|Operating Income
|Net (Loss) Income
|Diluted EPS
|Reported
|$
|116,662
|$
|(41,354
|)
|$
|(74,017
|)
|$
|1,291
|$
|(3,849
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives [1]
|-
|-
|83
|83
|83
|-
|Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related [2]
|-
|-
|2,516
|2,516
|2,516
|0.09
|Intangible asset amortization
|-
|-
|6,183
|6,183
|6,183
|0.22
|Other charges [3]
|-
|344
|83
|427
|427
|0.02
|Share-based compensation modification [4]
|-
|-
|249
|249
|249
|0.01
|Blended global statutory tax rate adjustment [5]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,586
|0.06
|Adjusted
|$
|116,662
|$
|(41,010
|)
|$
|(64,903
|)
|$
|10,749
|$
|7,195
|$
|0.26
|For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Net Sales
|Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization
|Operating expenses, excluding cost of products sold
|Operating (Loss) Income
|Net (Loss) Income
|Diluted EPS
|Reported
|$
|116,811
|$
|(43,517
|)
|$
|(79,981
|)
|$
|(6,687
|)
|$
|(9,553
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives [1]
|-
|-
|398
|398
|398
|0.01
|Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related [2]
|-
|-
|4,621
|4,621
|4,621
|0.17
|Intangible asset amortization
|-
|-
|5,999
|5,999
|5,999
|0.22
|European Union medical device regulation [6]
|-
|-
|311
|311
|311
|0.01
|Other charges [3]
|-
|287
|-
|287
|287
|0.01
|Blended global statutory tax rate adjustment [5]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,517
|0.06
|Adjusted
|$
|116,811
|$
|(43,230
|)
|$
|(68,652
|)
|$
|4,929
|$
|3,580
|$
|0.13
[1] Restructuring activities to optimize our organization for future success based on the current business environment and sale of the spine business, primarily related to employee termination benefits.
[2] Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 primarily include transaction costs related to the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($2.6 million). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 primarily include professional services fees related to the sale of the spine segment ($3.3 million) and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($1.3 million).
[3] For the three months ended June 30, 2025, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment and inventory resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.3 million, included in cost of products sold) and regulatory costs incurred to change the manufacturer of record as required by our separation from Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. after initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation ($0.1 million, included in operating expenses). For the three months ended June 30, 2024, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.3 million, included in cost of products sold).
[4] Net impact to share-based compensation expense of converting outstanding restricted stock units (“RSUs”) with performance-based metrics based on the consolidated results of the spine and dental segments into time-based RSUs following the sale of the spine segment.
[5] Application of our estimated blended global statutory tax rate for each period presented to adjusted pre-tax income, which was determined in consideration of current tax law in the jurisdictions in which we operate and current expected adjusted pre-tax income. Actual reported tax expense will ultimately be based on GAAP earnings and may differ from the estimated blended global statutory tax rate due to a variety of factors, including the resolutions of discrete or non-operational tax impacts, changes in tax law, the ability to realize deferred tax assets and the tax impact of certain reconciling items that are excluded in determining Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS.
[6] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation for previously-approved products
| RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
Continuing Operations ($ in thousands)
| For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|116,662
|$
|116,811
|$
|228,659
|$
|235,006
|Net Loss
|$
|(3,849
|)
|$
|(9,553
|)
|$
|(6,474
|)
|$
|(21,114
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,790
|3,101
|3,806
|7,468
|Income tax provision
|4,115
|2,775
|7,188
|6,849
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,626
|8,487
|17,281
|16,917
|EBITDA
|10,682
|4,810
|21,801
|10,120
|Share-based compensation
|4,073
|5,677
|7,571
|9,150
|Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives [1]
|83
|398
|1,515
|2,977
|Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related [2]
|2,516
|4,621
|3,964
|5,657
|European Union medical device regulation [3]
|-
|311
|-
|712
|Other charges [4]
|98
|-
|160
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|17,452
|$
|15,817
|$
|35,011
|$
|28,616
|Net Loss Margin [5]
|(3.3
|%)
|(8.2
|%)
|(2.8
|%)
|(9.0
|%)
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin [6]
|15.0
|%
|13.5
|%
|15.3
|%
|12.2
|%
[1] Restructuring activities to optimize our organization for future success based on the current business environment and sale of the spine business, primarily related to employee termination benefits.
[2] Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 primarily include transaction costs related to the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($2.6 million). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 primarily include professional services fees related to the sale of the spine segment ($3.3 million) and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($1.3 million). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 include professional services fees related to the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($2.9 million) and the sale of the spine segment ($1.1 million). Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily include professional services fees related to the sale of the spine segment ($4.4 million) the evaluation of strategic alternatives for our portfolio ($1.3 million).
[3] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation for previously-approved products.
[4] For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, other charges represents regulatory costs incurred to change the manufacturer of record as required by our separation from Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. after initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation.
[5] Net Loss Margin is calculated as Net Loss divided by Net Sales for the applicable period.
[6] Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales for the applicable period.
| RECONCILIATION OF COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD (excluding intangible asset amortization), R&D and SG&A
Continuing Operations ($ in thousands)
| For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
| Percentage of Third
Party Net Sales
| For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
| Percentage of Third
Party Net Sales
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization
|$
|(41,354
|)
|$
|(43,517
|)
|(35.4
|%)
|(37.3
|%)
|$
|(79,303
|)
|$
|(87,775
|)
|(34.7
|%)
|(37.4
|%)
|Other charges [1]
|344
|287
|0.2
|%
|0.3
|%
|658
|573
|0.3
|%
|0.3
|%
|Adjusted cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization
|$
|(41,010
|)
|$
|(43,230
|)
|(35.2
|%)
|(37.0
|%)
|$
|(78,645
|)
|$
|(87,202
|)
|(34.4
|%)
|(37.1
|%)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Research and development
|$
|(5,662
|)
|$
|(6,579
|)
|(4.9
|%)
|(5.6
|%)
|$
|(11,033
|)
|$
|(13,359
|)
|(4.8
|%)
|(5.7
|%)
|European union medical device regulation [2]
|-
|311
|0.0
|%
|0.3
|%
|-
|712
|0.0
|%
|0.4
|%
|Adjusted research and development
|$
|(5,662
|)
|$
|(6,268
|)
|(4.9
|%)
|(5.4
|%)
|$
|(11,033
|)
|$
|(12,647
|)
|(4.8
|%)
|(5.4
|%)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Selling, general and administrative
|$
|(59,573
|)
|$
|(62,384
|)
|(51.1
|%)
|(53.4
|%)
|$
|(118,558
|)
|$
|(122,714
|)
|(51.8
|%)
|(52.2
|%)
|Other charges [1]
|83
|-
|0.1
|%
|0.0
|%
|117
|-
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Shared-based compensation modification [3]
|249
|-
|0.2
|%
|0.0
|%
|500
|-
|0.2
|%
|0.0
|%
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative
|$
|(59,241
|)
|$
|(62,384
|)
|(50.8
|%)
|(53.4
|%)
|$
|(117,941
|)
|$
|(122,714
|)
|(51.6
|%)
|(52.2
|%)
[1] For the three months ended June 30, 2025, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment and inventory resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.3 million, included in cost of products sold) and regulatory costs incurred to change the manufacturer of record as required by our separation from Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. after initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation ($0.1 million, included in SG&A). For the three months ended June 30, 2024, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.3 million, included in cost of products sold). For the six months ended June 30, 2025, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment and inventory resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.7 million, included in cost of products sold) and regulatory costs incurred to change the manufacturer of record as required by our separation from Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. after initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation ($0.1 million, included in SG&A). For the six months ended June 30, 2024, other charges represent amortization of the step-up to fair value of property, plant and equipment resulting from prior acquisitions ($0.6 million, included in cost of products sold)
[2] Expenses incurred for initial compliance with the European Union Medical Device Regulation for previously-approved products.
[3] Net impact to share-based compensation expense of converting outstanding restricted stock units (“RSUs”) with performance-based metrics based on the consolidated results of the spine and dental segments into time-based RSUs following the sale of the spine segment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment