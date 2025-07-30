Natural Feed Additives Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A major driver of the global natural feed additives market is the rising awareness among livestock producers about the importance of animal health and productivity. Natural additives such as enzymes, prebiotics, and organic acids are increasingly being used due to their proven ability to improve gut health, enhance nutrient uptake, and strengthen the immune system. These improvements contribute to faster growth rates and better feed utilization, while also reducing reliance on antibiotics, which aligns with the growing focus on preventive animal healthcare.

Moreover, the growth of the livestock industry, especially in poultry, swine, and aquaculture, is fueling demand for efficient, high-quality feed solutions. In emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, increasing meat consumption and more intensive farming practices are encouraging the use of natural, performance-boosting supplements. In addition, growing R&D investments by feed producers and strategic collaborations with biotech companies are enhancing the development and accessibility of effective natural additives, supporting the sustained expansion of the market.

Market Dynamics Rising demand for safe and sustainable animal products drives the global market

The increasing emphasis on food safety, traceability, and environmental sustainability is playing a crucial role in driving global market expansion. Growing concerns about antibiotic residues and the ecological footprint of traditional livestock farming are encouraging producers to adopt plant-based and organic additives to deliver clean-label animal products.

For example, global meat production is expected to reach between 460 and 570 million tons by 2050, almost double the output of 2008, intensifying the demand for ethically raised animal products. Moreover, a recent European study revealed that dairy and egg products with higher animal welfare ratings could earn a price premium of up to 25.3%, highlighting consumers' readiness to invest in ethically sourced goods.

This evolving trend is fostering the use of natural solutions that promote animal health while meeting sustainability and welfare benchmarks.

Stringent regulations on antibiotic use create tremendous opportunities

Stringent global regulations restricting the use of antibiotics in animal feed are opening up substantial opportunities in the global market. Regulatory authorities are placing increasing focus on food safety, environmental protection, and combating antimicrobial resistance. As a result, livestock producers are being encouraged to shift toward natural alternatives such as phytogenics, probiotics, and organic acids.

For example, beginning in May 2025, the European Union will implement Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/1229, mandating national control laboratories to use advanced techniques to detect trace amounts of 24 different antibiotics in compound feed-even in cases of minimal cross-contamination. This follows earlier restrictions, such as the ban on antibiotics in medicated feed under Regulation (EU) 2019/4.

These evolving regulatory frameworks underscore the critical need to eliminate antibiotic residues from the food supply chain. Consequently, the demand for safe, sustainable feed additives is rising, propelling the growth of the natural feed additives market worldwide.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global market due to its expanding livestock and aquaculture sectors. Countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are witnessing increased meat consumption, driving the demand for safer and more sustainable feed solutions. In India, the government's“National Livestock Mission” promotes natural feed interventions to improve productivity. Similarly, China's crackdown on antibiotic usage in animal feed since 2020 has significantly boosted the adoption of phytogenic and probiotic additives.

The rapid growth of the aquaculture industry in Southeast Asia, particularly in Vietnam and Thailand, is fueling the demand for natural additives like organic acids and algae-based supplements. Moreover, local startups and players like Kemin Industries (India) and Nutricare Life Sciences are expanding their product offerings, focusing on herbal and fermentation-derived ingredients tailored for region-specific animal health challenges. This ongoing transition supports market expansion across APAC.

Key Highlights



The global natural feed additives market size was valued at USD 21 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 8.84 billion in 2025 to reach USD 16.07 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global natural feed additives market is segmented by product type into phytogenics, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, organic acids, amino acids, minerals & vitamins, antioxidants, and others.

By form, the market is divided into dry and liquid.

Based on livestock, the market includes poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others.

By source, the market is categorized into plant-based, microbial-based, animal-based, and others.

In terms of distribution channels, the market is segmented into direct sales, distributors/wholesalers, and e-commerce channels. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Cargill, Inc.Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)BASF SEDuPont de Nemours, Inc.Evonik Industries AGKoninklijke DSM N.V.Kemin IndustriesNovus International, Inc.Alltech Inc. Recent Developments

In July 2025, XPM Postbiotic (Dairylac) entered the U.S. market as a postbiotic derived from Saccharomyces cerevisiae, designed to improve gut microbiome stability, digestion, and rumen pH, leading to higher milk yield and weight gain in dairy and beef cattle. Its broad application across ruminants, monogastrics, poultry, equines, aquaculture, cats, and dogs supports sustainable and efficient animal production.

Segmentation

By Product TypePhytogenics (Botanicals/Herbal Extracts)ProbioticsPrebioticsEnzymesOrganic AcidsAmino AcidsMinerals & VitaminsAntioxidantsOthersBy FormDryLiquidBy LivestockPoultryRuminantsSwineAquacultureOthersBy SourcePlant-BasedMicrobial-BasedAnimal-BasedOthersBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributors/WholesalersE-commerce ChannelsBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa