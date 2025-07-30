Technical Textiles Market Analysis: Price Trend, Forecast, And Procurement Insights

MENAFN - GetNews) The Technical Textiles industry is witnessing robust growth driven by rising demand across healthcare, automotive, construction, and protective clothing sectors. Innovation in high-performance fibers and smart textiles continues to open new avenues. Key players like DuPont, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Berry Global, and Freudenberg Group are actively investing in R&D to strengthen their global market presence.

The Technical Textiles Market is expected to reach USD 324.83 billion in 2030 from USD 247.06 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. The report provides key insights about technical textiles market drivers , restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals. The global demand for technical textiles is on the rise, driven by their enhanced functional properties and a widening array of applications across various industries. Unlike conventional textiles, technical textiles are meticulously engineered for optimal performance, exhibiting key characteristics such as strength, durability, thermal resistance, chemical resistance, and moisture management. These attributes render them indispensable in sectors and industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, agriculture, defense, and sports. The growing focus on safety and hygiene is propelling the demand for products such as personal protective equipment (PPE), medical textiles, and filtration materials. Concurrently, increased industrialization and infrastructure development-particularly in emerging economies-are amplifying the need for geotextiles, insulation fabrics, and reinforcement materials. Technological advancements, such as the emergence of smart textiles and sustainable fibers, are further broadening the scope and enhancing the efficiency of technical textiles. Additionally, government initiatives that promote industrial growth, safety standards, and environmental protection are significantly contributing to market expansion. As industries increasingly seek innovative, cost-effective, and high-performance materials, technical textiles are establishing a more prominent position in global markets.

Technical textiles are mainly used in MediTech, AgroTech, BuildTech, MobilTech, ClothTech, OekoTech, GeoTech, PackTech, HomeTech, ProTech, InduTech, SporTech, and other applications. They are made of natural fiber, synthetic polymer, mineral, metal, and regenerated fiber.

Natural fiber segment to register highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period

Natural fibers have rapidly become the leading materials in the technical textiles market, driven by a global commitment to sustainability, heightened environmental awareness, and a growing preference for biodegradable and renewable options. As industries recognize the adverse impact of synthetic fibers, there is a marked shift towards natural alternatives such as cotton, jute, flax, hemp, and coir. These materials present significant advantages, including a lower carbon footprint, recyclability, and decreased reliance on fossil fuels.

Recent technological advancements have further improved the functional performance of natural fibers, enabling them to conform to the stringent requirements for strength, durability, and resistance in various technical textile applications. Key sectors such as agriculture, packaging, construction, and automotive are increasingly adopting natural fiber-based textiles as part of their environmentally sustainable initiatives. Additionally, supportive government policies and an evolving consumer preference for green and sustainable products are reinforcing this growth trajectory. As industries increasingly embrace circular economy practices, natural fibers are positioned as a preferred choice, substantially driving their expansion within the technical textiles market.

Non-woven segment to exhibit highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period

The non-woven process segment represents the most rapidly expanding area within the technical textiles market, primarily attributed to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability for various high-performance applications. Non-woven textiles are produced through a combination of mechanical, thermal, or chemical processes, circumventing the traditional methods of weaving or knitting. This production method allows for swift manufacturing and the customization of functional properties such as absorbency, filtration, durability, and barrier protection. As a result, non-woven textiles are particularly well-suited for sectors including healthcare (notably in the production of surgical masks, gowns, and wipes), hygiene (such as diapers and sanitary products), agriculture, automotive, and construction. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly intensified the demand for disposable medical and hygiene items, underscoring the critical role of non-woven fabrics in these contexts.

Moreover, ongoing advancements in biodegradable and recyclable non-woven materials are in line with increasing environmental awareness and sustainability objectives. The capacity for customization and the incorporation of smart functionalities further elevate their market potential. As industries increasingly prioritize efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship, non-woven processes are positioned to become a foundational element of technical textile production.

OekoTech segment to record highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period

The OekoTech application has emerged as a leading growth segment within the technical textiles market, driven by an increasing global focus on sustainability, pollution mitigation, and eco-friendly innovations. This category encompasses textiles utilized in various environmental protection applications, including filtration systems, erosion control, waste management, air and water purification, and noise attenuation. As environmental regulations become more stringent across multiple sectors, the demand for efficient, durable, and environmentally safe materials has surged. OekoTech textiles are particularly advantageous for industrial filtration systems, geotextiles in sustainable construction practices, and non-woven barriers employed in environmental restoration efforts. The escalating concerns regarding climate change, urban pollution, and industrial waste management are prompting both public and private sectors to embrace greener technologies. Furthermore, advancements in biodegradable and recyclable technical textiles are facilitating the transition toward a circular economy. These factors position OekoTech as one of the most rapidly expanding segments within the technical textiles landscape.

Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR in terms of value and volume during forecast period

Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing market for technical textiles, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and significant investments in infrastructure and manufacturing across key countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. This region benefits from a large and cost-effective labor force, abundant raw materials, and supportive government initiatives that foster the development of textile and industrial sectors. Heightened awareness of the advantages of technical textiles, combined with increasing demand from various industries-including automotive, construction, agriculture, healthcare, and packaging-is propelling market growth. The escalating need for personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly following recent health crises, has notably intensified demand for high-performance textiles in the region. Technological advancements, the expansion of domestic production capacities, and a rise in exports are additional factors contributing to this growth trajectory. As the Asia Pacific region continues to solidify its status as a global manufacturing hub, its influence within the technical textiles market is poised for rapid expansion.

Technical Textiles Companies

Prominent companies include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DuPont (US), Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), KCWW (US), 3M (US), Ahlstrom (Finland), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Milliken (US), Toyobo Textile Co., Ltd. (Japan), SRF Limited (India), TenCate Protective (Netherlands), W. Ball & Son Limited (UK), HUESKER (Germany), SKAPS Industries (US), Delcotex (Germany), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy), Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (India), Johns Manville (US), Duvaltex (Canada), Heathcoat Fabrics Limited (UK), Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd. (India), Nikol Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Nobletex Industries Ltd. (India).

DuPont (US)

DuPont is one of the leading providers of technical textiles products. The company's operations are organized into three key business segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The company provides technical textile products under the Water & Protection segment. This segment leverages innovative engineered products and integrated systems across industries such as worker safety, water purification, energy, transportation, medical packaging, and building materials. The segment focuses on enhancing safety, health, and quality of life by leveraging renowned brands like KEVLAR, NOMEX, TYVEK, and FILMTEC. With a strong emphasis on market-driven innovation, it is investing in future growth areas such as water management, construction productivity, lightweight composites, and circular economy solutions. The company has subsidiaries in about 50 countries worldwide and manufacturing operations in about 24 countries, with significant facilities in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Asahi Kasei Corporation is one of the leading providers of technical textile products. In 2015, Asahi Kasei Trading Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Intertextiles Corporation, and Asahi Kasei Commerce Co., Ltd. merged to form a new entity, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation and provides technical textiles products. The company operates in three business segments: Material, Homes, And Healthcare. It provides technical textiles under the Material segment. The material sector caters to various end-use industries such as electronics, car interiors, energy & infrastructure, comfort life, performance chemicals, and essential chemicals. Asahi Kasei Corporation provides technical textile products based on various materials such as cotton, yarns, textiles, and processed products. The company operates in various regions: Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Europe. It has sales offices in the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and others.

Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)

Freudenberg Performance Material is a leading company providing technical textile products. It is one of the business groups of Freudenberg Group, along with other business groups such as Vibracoustic, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Freudenberg Chemical Specialities, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Freudenberg Home & Clean Solutions, Eagleburgmann, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Japan Vilene Company, Freudenberg Medical, Freudenberg Oil & Gas Technologies, and Freudenberg E-Power Systems. Freudenberg Group provides technical textiles products under the Freudenberg Performance Material business group. It serves various industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, apparel, energy, filtration, and interior building applications. Freudenberg Performance Material operates around 35 production sites in 14 countries around the world, operating in regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

