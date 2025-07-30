NOTICE TO KIM KUNZ AND WESTPARK CAPITAL CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED GWG L BONDS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased GWG L Bonds at WestPark Capital, and customers of suspended broker Kim Kunz . The law firm urges all investors who suffered investment losses due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‐01390) against WestPark Capital on behalf of two investors seeking to recover $60,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable, high-risk GWG L Bond investments, by their financial advisor Kim Kunz (CRD# 718618).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Kim Kunz and WestPark Capital allegedly misrepresented the GWG L Bonds as safe, low-risk investments that provided a stable income and the return of principal. As a result, the investors sustained damages due to WestPark's lack of due diligence, failure to act in the best interest of the clients, overconcentration of the clients' accounts in GWG, and making unsuitable investment recommendations.With the GWG Holdings' bankruptcy plan offering only a 3% recovery to L bondholders, affected investors may pursue an additional potential recovery through a FINRA arbitration claim. It is critical that GWG L Bond investors explore all of their legal options outside of the bankruptcy.Kim Kunz was suspended by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in 2024 for unsuitable investment recommendations involving GWG L Bonds, resulting in a three-month suspension and monetary sanctions. In 2025, FINRA imposed an additional seven-month suspension and a $10,000 fine after Kunz continued to engage with clients and facilitate trades during his suspension, despite being statutorily disqualified. He was subsequently terminated by WestPark Capital, Inc. for failure to comply with the terms of his suspension. Kunz is no longer registered with any FINRA member firm.Customers of Kim Kunz or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses at WestPark Capital are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

