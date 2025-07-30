Cruise Planners' Extensive Training Empowers Franchisee Success As Travel Demand Surges

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Franchise Business Review webinar featured Theresa Scalzitti, Cruise Planners' Chief Operating Officer, and Phyllis Bixler, a successful Cruise Planners travel advisor, who shared valuable insight into the brand's unique approach to onboarding and supporting franchisees. Scalzitti highlighted how Cruise Planners' six-day, in-person STAR University training lays a strong foundation for success, followed by ongoing coaching and self-paced learning modules that allow new owners to build their business step by step. Bixler offered her firsthand perspective on how Cruise Planners' training, cutting-edge technology, and community support helped her build and grow her own thriving travel business.

Through STAR University, new franchisees are introduced to the essentials of running a successful travel business. "Cruise Planners is committed to empowering passionate entrepreneurs through world-class training and exceptional support," said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "We've designed a proven franchise model that allows anyone with a love of travel to build a thriving, flexible business backed by the strength of our nationally recognized brand."

There's never been a better time to get into the travel industry. With demand for travel soaring, travelers are turning to trusted advisors more than ever.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and innovative booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Cruise Planners received a 99% franchise owner satisfaction report from Franchise Business Review for 2024 and 2025. Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

