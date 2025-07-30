Willamette Valley Vineyards Named USA Today 10Best Tasting Room In The Nation For Second Consecutive Year

Located in the Salem Hills, the Estate Tasting Room delivers more than a traditional wine tasting - it offers immersive, curated experiences for every type of visitor. Guests can choose from classic flights, personalized tableside tastings or seasonal pairing menus featuring ingredients sourced from across the Pacific Northwest. A warm, welcoming atmosphere with panoramic views of the vineyard has been fostered to create a space where a fervor for wine, culinary arts and community come together.

"When you walk into our tasting rooms, the vibrancy and passion are palpable," said Mike Osborn, CEO of Willamette Valley Vineyards. "One of the main contributing factors to our continued hospitality success is our unique and intricate culinary program. We take food just as seriously as we take our wine, using local ingredients in our culinary experiences and staying true to the notion of 'what grows together, goes together.'"

At the center of the tasting experience is Chef DJ MacIntyre, Wine & Culinary Director. A Montana native with a deep appreciation for local, sustainable ingredients, Chef DJ has shaped a culinary program that celebrates the bounty of Oregon - from wild steelhead to truffle-forward dishes - all expertly paired with Willamette Valley Vineyards' acclaimed portfolio that spans a diversity of Oregon AVAs. The dishes are made to complement the wines, rather than the wines being chosen to complement dishes, leaning into the complex marriage of food and wine.

The Estate Tasting Room is designed to be both dynamic and inclusive, making wine education and exploration accessible to all guests, whether seasoned collectors or casual visitors. Their thoughtful approach and intentional culinary model highlight the creativity of wine and food pairings, offering experiences that are both enriching and approachable.

In addition to the tasting room win, Willamette Valley Vineyards' Wine Club was also recognized for a second time as the #2 in the Nation by USA TODAY 10Best With six membership tiers, including customizable monthly pickup options, the club offers access to exclusive wines, complimentary tastings and invitations to members-only events. Unique to Willamette Valley Vineyards is its community-ownership model: with over 27,000 wine-loving shareholders, the winery operates with a mission to democratize wine, land and legacy.

With over 75 bottlings – including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and sparkling wines crafted at the Demeter-certified Domaine Willamette – the winery remains a pioneer in Oregon's wine industry. Its sustainable farming practices and expansive culinary offerings position Willamette Valley Vineyards as a leader not just in winemaking, but in wine culture.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1983 by President Jim Bernau with the dream of creating world-class Pinot Noir while serving as stewards of the land, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a bold idea into one of the region's leading wineries, earning the title "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. In addition, all the vineyards have been certified sustainable through LIVE (Low Input Viticulture and Enology) and Salmon-Safe programs. With 1,000 acres under vine, Willamette farms its Estate winery in the Salem Hills, sparkling winery Domaine Willamette in the Dundee Hills, pioneering Tualatin Estate Vineyard near Forest Grove and Elton Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. The winery has expanded recently to include nine tasting rooms in Oregon, Washington and California – growth made possible by the stock ownership of many wine enthusiasts.

