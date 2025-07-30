T-PAIN, MGK AND ZEDD TO HEADLINE T-MOBILE ZONE AT SPHERE STAGE DURING FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025, NOVEMBER 20-22

Festival-Like Weekend Party to Also Feature Performances by SOFI TUKKER, Jess Glynne, Cimafunk, Balu Brigada, Cassian and More



LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Pain, mgk and Zedd are set to light up T-Mobile Stage during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX on November 20-22. Electrifying performances from artists such as SOFI TUKKER, Jess Glynne, Cimafunk, Balu Brigada, Cassian and more will bring the energy to this electric weekend-long party.

Fans will step into a festival-like atmosphere underneath the glow of Las Vegas' Sphere. T-Mobile Zone at Sphere ticket holders can witness the musical lineup, engage in race-day activations and enjoy premium views of some of the most challenging turns of the race, including Turn 5G and the chicane spanning turns 7 through 9.

"While the action on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit® is the main event, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere elevates the experience with its incredible fan zone entertainment," said Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "Las Vegas is an entertainment hub within itself, so it was only fitting to bring together some of the music industry's best to create an unmatched concert experience for race weekend. Paired with the jaw-dropping graphics of the Exosphere and incredible views of the track, T-Mobile Zone at Sphere has the best of all worlds."

The headlining artists for T-Mobile Stage include:



Saturday, November 22 – T-Pain

Friday, November 21 – mgk Thursday, November 20 – Zedd

Guests with ticketed experiences in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to these performances and exclusive fan activations, including T-Mobile Club Magenta, offering premium views and perks for T-Mobile customers thanks to Magenta Status , plus food and beverage available for purchase. Ticket options available in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere include:



T-Mobile Grandstands : Three-day ticket with assigned seats in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. T-Mobile General Admission : Three-day ticket with standing-room-only views and access to viewing platforms on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additional entertainment, such as the Heineken® Silver Stage acts, the LIV on the Grid DJ lineup and other performance offerings will be announced in the coming months.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit .

SOURCE FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

