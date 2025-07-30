ARC Medical Announces IPCOATTM Medical Device Presentations At AAGL 2025

ARC Medical Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ARC Medical Inc. , a clinical stage medical device company focused on advancing surgical adhesion prevention, today announced that three scientific abstracts highlighting one of its lead medical devices, IPCOATTM, have been accepted for presentation at the 2025 AAGL 54th Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, taking place November 8–11 in Vancouver, BC, Canada.The accepted abstracts include ARC Medical's first-in-human clinical evaluation of IPCOATTM, as well as nonclinical efficacy and mechanism of action studies, which support IPCOATTM's clinical development as a liquid adhesion barrier medical device. AAGL is a global leader in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and its mission includes elevating the quality and safety of health care for women.“Studies show that 31 to 98% of patients undergoing gynecologic, obstetric or abdominal surgery form unwanted, internal fibrous scar tissues called surgical adhesions – even with perfect surgical technique. Surgical adhesions grow inside the body, between tissues. Following surgery, internal adhesions can cause infertility, debilitating chronic pain, small bowel obstruction, and additional complications that persist long after surgery. Additional, expensive surgical interventions are often required to cut apart adhesions after they form.” stated Chris Springate, Chief Executive Officer at ARC Medical.“Being selected by AAGL to present our results is a powerful validation of the quality of the data behind our IPCOATTM medical device candidate and the urgency driving our mission to provide better tools for surgeons and improve surgical patient care by preventing internal adhesions.”Following application into the abdominopelvic cavity at the end of a gynecologic, obstetric or abdominal surgery, IPCOATTM flows throughout the entire cavity and provides a temporary, physical barrier that mechanically separates the tissues to prevent or reduce surgical adhesions. As a liquid adhesion barrier device, IPCOATTM is surgeon friendly – easy and fast to apply in both open and laparoscopic procedures.At AAGL 2025, ARC Medical will present:First-in-Human Clinical Trial of IPCOATTM: Accepted for oral podium presentation, this abstract describes the results of IPCOATTM in a randomized, double blinded, placebo controlled, safety clinical trial in healthy volunteers (N=76).Efficacy Studies of IPCOATTM in Nonclinical Models: Accepted for oral podium presentation, this abstract provides data for IPCOATTM in well accepted, nonclinical efficacy models of gynecologic and abdominal surgical adhesions.Mechanism of Action Studies of IPCOATTM in Nonclinical Models: Accepted for poster presentation, this abstract outlines the results of IPCOATTM in nonclinical mechanism of action studies.The acceptance of these abstracts by AAGL, including for two podium presentations, reflects the growing body of quality evidence backing ARC Medical's liquid adhesion barrier medical devices and the demand for innovation in the prevention of adhesions following gynecologic, obstetric and abdominal surgeries.About ARC Medical:ARC Medical is a privately held medical device company advancing next generation, liquid adhesion barrier medical devices to prevent surgical adhesions. Surgical adhesions are internal scars comprised of fibrous tissue, that form after common surgeries and can cause serious complications including infertility, chronic pain, bowel obstruction, and immobility. ARC's lead devices are in clinical development for the prevention of surgical adhesions and include JOCOATTM for orthopedic (including knee and shoulder) surgeries and IPCOATTM for gynecologic and abdominal surgeries.

