RESCON Discusses Challenges Facing Residential Construction Industry With Federal Housing Minister

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaughan, Ont., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staff and board members of the Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON), and several industry representatives, had a productive round-table conversation recently with federal Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson and Canada's Secretary of State for Labour John Zerucelli.

The group toured the H+ME Technology Plant in Etobicoke. Afterwards, the minister and secretary of state met with the group for an hour to discuss the challenges facing Ontario's residential construction sector and the potential effect it will have on the economy. The group also had a wide-ranging conversation about initiatives that need to be put in place to spur new residential building.

Attendees discussed the need to accelerate both PropTech and ConTech, as well as the state of offsite construction and what can be done to accelerate growth and increase production and delivery of housing. RESCON appreciates that Robertson and Zerucelli took time out to meet and look forward to working with the federal government to spur construction of more housing.

“Immediate bold and concerted action is needed to get more shovels in the ground for housing projects,” said RESCON president Richard Lyall.“The residential construction industry is in dire straits and new housing starts and sales are grim. We need to lower development charges, reduce red tape which only adds to approval timelines, and speed up the approvals process. Without a healthy residential construction industry our economy will suffer.”

Indeed, a decline in residential construction has the potential to devastate Ontario's economy. A 30-per-cent decline in industry activity, for example, could result in 121,500 total job losses, a 50-per-cent drop would result in 202,500, and an 80-per-cent dip would total 324,000.

“The entire economy of Ontario would feel the effects of such an industry employment decline,” says Lyall.“Industries that supply the new home market with everything from lumber to drywall and windows would also be affected. A decline in the construction workforce would result in hardship for many families. It is critical that we take swift action to boost homebuilding in Ontario.”

RESCON is the province's leading association of residential builders committed to providing leadership and fostering innovation in the industry.

