Trump Hints at Skipping G20 Summit
(MENAFN) US leader Donald Trump has stated he is unlikely to participate in the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled in South Africa, attributing his decision to what he described as Pretoria’s “very bad policies.”
While aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump remarked that he might delegate his attendance to another representative due to ongoing “problems” with South Africa.
“I think maybe I’ll send somebody else because I’ve had a lot of problems with South Africa. They have some very bad policies,” he said.
“They have some very bad policies… A lot of people are being killed. I’d like to, but I don’t think I will,” he added, reinforcing his position.
These comments highlight Trump's persistent criticism of South Africa, particularly his allusions to disproven allegations that the government in Pretoria is targeting white farmers—a narrative the South African authorities have repeatedly and emphatically denied.
Tensions between Washington and Pretoria appear to be deepening, as shown by the absence of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from the July G20 finance ministers’ gathering in Durban.
Similarly, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also chose not to attend a G20 foreign ministers’ assembly held in Johannesburg earlier this year.
