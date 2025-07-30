Copper Scrap Price Trend Q2 2025: Price Movements, Index And Chart



USA: US$ 5,826/MT

China: US$ 7,978/MT

UK: US$ 5,083/MT

Brazil: US$ 8,076/MT Indonesia: US$ 7,420/MT



. USA: Copper scrap price trend in the USA showed modest monthly fluctuations during Q2 2025, reflecting minor shifts in domestic demand and collection rates. Overall, the pricing trend remained relatively stable with limited upward momentum.

. China: Copper Scrap prices in China increased steadily this quarter, largely due to higher industrial demand and tightened local scrap availability. The market witnessed a percentage-based price rise compared to the previous quarter.

. UK: In the UK, Copper Scrap prices faced moderate downward pressure during Q2 2025, influenced by reduced manufacturing output and an increase in imported scrap volume.

. Brazil: Brazil experienced strong growth in Copper Scrap prices throughout the quarter, driven by export market demand and constrained supply. The price index showed a clear upward trajectory month-over-month.

. Indonesia: Copper Scrap prices in Indonesia remained on a gradual rise during Q2, supported by consistent industrial activity and limited collection rates, contributing to tightening availability in the domestic market.



Factors Affecting Copper Scrap Prices

. Demand-Side Factors: Fluctuations in global industrial activity, especially in construction and electronics, directly impact the price of Copper Scrap. Growth in green technologies and EV sectors also plays a significant role in shaping demand patterns.

. Supply-Side Factors: Recycling rates, labor disruptions, logistics issues, and regional scrap collection efficiency influence the Copper Scrap supply. Additionally, government import-export policies affect the global supply flow, impacting prices.



Global Copper Scrap Market Analysis

The global Copper Scrap market in Q2 2025 showed varied regional performances, with Asia leading the price momentum due to stronger manufacturing demand. In contrast, Western regions experienced a more subdued pace, mainly impacted by supply-side recovery. The Copper Scrap price index reflected these trends, showing an overall upward slope in the global price chart. Market sentiment remained positive, with forecasts suggesting price support in the near term due to infrastructure spending and global decarbonization efforts.



Key Growth Drivers

Increased investments in green and sustainable infrastructure are bolstering long-term demand for recycled copper materials.Government mandates promoting metal recycling are encouraging higher usage of Copper Scrap in manufacturing processes.The growth of the EV market is pushing demand for Copper Scrap, as manufacturers turn to recycled materials to meet copper needs cost-effectively.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Copper Scrap Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Copper Scrap price trend, offering key insights into global Copper Scrap market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Copper Scrap demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

